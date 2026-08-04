Arrow Real Estate Advisors Hires Jeff Weinberg as Managing Director

Arrow Real Estate Advisors is adding another experienced veteran to its staff of capital markets experts.

The New York-based real estate advisory firm has hired Jeffrey Weinberg as a managing director, Commercial Observer can first report.

Weinberg comes from Meridian Capital Group, a firm he co-founded in 1991. Weinberg served as executive vice president, specializing in multifamily and office debt placement.

“Jeff has built an exceptional career in commercial real estate and has an unparalleled depth of knowledge and relationships across the industry,” said Morris Betesh, founder of Arrow Real Estate Advisors. “His experience, judgment and entrepreneurial approach align perfectly with Arrow’s platform and culture.”

Weinberg’s move is not uncommon. Betesh, previously a senior managing director at Meridian Capital Group, had exited the firm along with 12 team members to form his own capital markets advisory firm.

Weinberg told CO that he joined Arrow Real Estate mainly due to the strength of his relationship with Betesh, whom he worked with at Meridian Capital Group for several years.

“Morris and I were friends over there, we worked together at the old place, he left a couple of years ago, and I thought this would be a nice fit for me in this stage of life and my career,” said Weinberg.

Weinberg was one of the original founding partners at Meridian Capital Group, where his expertise during a three-decade tenure ran from managing client and lender relationships to executing CRE transactions across developments and strategic relationships. He estimated that he has completed more than $1 billion in originations in his career.

He told CO that he was attracted to Arrow Real Estate’s ongoing growth and expansion since the company was founded in October 2024.

“I knew Morris had a very good team of professionals who know the market very well and I thought it would be a good fit to make my next move,” he said.

Arrow Real Estate Advisors has completed $8 billion in originations volume over the last year.

Brian Pascus can be reached at bpascus@commercialobserver.com.