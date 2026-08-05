Finance   ·   Refinance

Blue Owl Capital Provides $106M to Refi Lowell Hotel in New York City

Kensico Properties purchased the 74-unit hotel — which opened nearly 100 years ago — in 1984

By August 5, 2026 12:45 pm
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CBRE's Matthew Klauer and the Lowell Hotel in Manhattan.
CBRE's Matthew Klauer and the Lowell Hotel in Manhattan. PHOTOS: Courtesy CBRE; Ajay Suresh/CC by 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons

A historic New York City hotel has received a new round of debt financing. 

Kensico Properties has secured $106 million to refinance the Lowell Hotel, a 17-story, 74-key luxury boutique hotel on Manhattan’s Upper East that the firm purchased and redeveloped in 1984, Commercial Observer can first report. 

SEE ALSO: Krea USA Nabs $62M Construction Loan for Lauderhill, Fla., Rental

Blue Owl Capital provided the senior loan, which will replace existing debt, while CBRE’s Matthew Klauer arranged the transaction on behalf of Kensico Properties. 

“The Lowell represents one of the most storied and irreplaceable luxury hospitality assets in the United States,” said Klauer. “The hotel’s unmatched reputation, superior market position, and experienced ownership group made this an exceptional lending opportunity.”

Located at 28 East 63rd Street just off the corner of Madison Avenue and a few blocks from Central Park, The Lowell Hotel opened in 1927. The hotel features 74 guest rooms and suites, many of which include private terraces, and features notable bars like the Club Room and the Pembroke Room.

Brian Pascus can be reached at bpascus@commercialobserver.com.

28 East 63rd Street, Lowell Hotel, Matthew Klauer, Blue Owl Capital, CBRE, Kensico Properties
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