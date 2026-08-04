Colliers' Frank Wallach and an aerial view of Midtown South in Manhattan.
Office · Leases
New York City

Midtown South Led Manhattan Office Leasing’s Stellar July Performance

By Emily Davis
A detailed photo of a pair of white cleats.
Industry · Columnists
National

The Best Salespeople Train Like Elite Athletes

By Robert Knakal
Chase Bolding, president of Invesco Real Estate.
Industry · Finance
New York City

Invesco Real Estate’s Chase Bolding Talks Market Opportunity

By Brian Pascus