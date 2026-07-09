The New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC) is all aglow about its newest tenant coming to Brooklyn’s MADE Bush Terminal.

Luxury lighting manufacturer Stickbulb has signed a 27,300-square-foot lease across the Sunset Park manufacturing hub’s Building A and Building B, both located at 13 42nd Street, Commercial Observer has learned. The lease is for more than five years.

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Stickbulb will occupy 8,300 square feet on the fifth floor of Building A, in addition to 19,000 square feet on the second floor of Building B. Asking rent for the lease was in the “mid-$20s per square foot,” according to a source close to the deal.

Bridget Chansakul, assistant vice president of leasing and portfolio management at NYCEDC, brokered the deal for both parties.

“At MADE Bush Terminal, NYCEDC continues to bring together design, manufacturing, and artistic partners to expand opportunity for all New Yorkers,” Jeanny Pak, NYCEDC’s interim president and CEO, said in a statement. “We are thrilled to welcome Stickbulb to MADE Bush Terminal, whose addition reflects our commitment to supporting both small businesses and community-led programming along Sunset Park’s working waterfront while advancing inclusive, long-term growth.”

As part of the new deal, Stickbulb will relocate from its current Long Island City, Queens, location at 10-40 46th Avenue. It is unclear when the move will take place.

The lighting manufacturer’s new spot at the 20-acre Sunset Park campus will act as its operations, production, design and showroom space. MADE Bush Terminal is designed to accommodate manufacturers, artisans, designers and entrepreneurs.

NYCEDC’s district in the Brooklyn neighborhood also includes three other major industrial campuses: Brooklyn Army Terminal, South Brooklyn Marine Terminal and the Brooklyn Wholesale Meat Market.

“We’re excited to be expanding Stickbulb’s operations and beginning our next chapter at MADE Bush Terminal,” Christopher Beardsley, Stickbulb’s co-founder, said in a statement. “As we continue to grow, it is important for us to remain in New York City — a place that has shaped our company from the beginning. This move gives us the opportunity to increase our manufacturing capacity, invest in our team, and continue designing and building American-made lighting while contributing to New York City’s vibrant manufacturing community.”

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com.