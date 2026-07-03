Land Use Intelligence Is Increasingly a Must-Have in Deal-Making

For decades, commercial real estate underwriting has revolved around one central question: Do the numbers work? Investors scrutinize rent rolls, operating expenses, cap rates, financing assumptions and projected returns in pursuit of the answer. Financial models have become increasingly sophisticated, enabling market participants to evaluate opportunities faster and with greater precision than ever before.

Yet some of the most costly mistakes in commercial real estate aren’t caused by faulty math, but rather by assumptions. A site that appears attractive on paper may have property characteristics or local considerations that materially impact its investment potential. A redevelopment opportunity may look compelling until additional factors affect project economics, timelines or execution risk.

In each case, the pro forma may have been accurate, but the underlying assumptions were not. The industry’s challenge has never been a lack of financial analysis. It’s that critical information influencing those analyses has historically lived outside the underwriting process.

Commercial real estate professionals have long understood the importance of zoning, land use regulations and entitlement considerations. The problem has been gaining this critical access.

Unlike financial information, which has become increasingly standardized and centralized, zoning data remains fragmented across thousands of municipal jurisdictions. Every city, county and municipality maintains its own terminology, documentation standards and reporting systems. What should be a straightforward diligence process often requires navigating multiple government websites, reviewing lengthy zoning codes and manually interpreting permitted uses.

As a result, zoning has traditionally been treated as a downstream diligence exercise rather than an underwriting input.

That approach made sense when accessing land use information required significant time and effort, but it also created a blind spot. By the time zoning issues surfaced, investors had often already invested resources into evaluating, pricing or pursuing a deal.

Today, as margins tighten and competition for quality opportunities remains intense, identifying risk later in the process is becoming increasingly expensive.

Increasingly, investors, developers and lenders are looking beyond traditional financial metrics and incorporating operational, demographic and land use intelligence into their decision-making process earlier than ever before. The reason is straightforward: Underwriting is only as good as the assumptions that support it.

Questions such as “Can multifamily be built here?” “Is outdoor storage permitted?” or “What redevelopment potential exists on this parcel?” can materially alter a property’s value proposition. The answers influence everything from acquisition pricing and financing strategies to lease-up expectations and exit valuations. Yet, these questions are often addressed separately from the workflows where investment decisions are actually being made.

The commercial real estate industry has spent years working to centralize property records, ownership information, sales data and market analytics. Land use intelligence is the next logical step.

Rather than forcing professionals to navigate disconnected municipal systems, new technology is making zoning information available alongside the other datasets already used to evaluate opportunities. Users can access zoning classifications, permitted uses and parcel boundaries within the same workflows used for underwriting and market analysis. Some platforms are even leveraging AI to help professionals synthesize large volumes of property, market and public information more efficiently.

This shift is not about replacing due diligence, but rather about moving critical diligence considerations earlier in the investment process, where they can better inform decision-making.

Commercial real estate has struggled with too much information spread across too many systems. The next phase of innovation will not be defined by adding more data points, but it will be defined by connecting them. When ownership records, transaction history, tenant intelligence, traffic patterns and zoning considerations exist within a unified workflow, professionals gain a more complete understanding of both opportunity and risk before capital is committed.

Because the deals that ultimately outperform are rarely determined solely by what’s inside the pro forma. They’re determined by the assumptions behind it.

Kyle Cowherd is a senior product manager at data platform Crexi.