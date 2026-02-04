Development   ·   Construction

The Plan: At 544 Carroll Street, a Pull Toward Nature in Gowanus

By February 4, 2026 6:00 am
reprints
544 Carroll is a 17-story mixed-use luxury residential building.
544 Carroll is a 17-story mixed-use luxury residential building. rendering credit Avery Hall
The nature and greenery aspects were key elements the team at Avery Hall wanted to highlight within the building.
The nature and greenery aspects were key elements the team at Avery Hall wanted to highlight within the building. rendering credit Avery Hall
The coworking space is part of the building's over 6,000 square feet of amenities.
The coworking space is part of the building's over 6,000 square feet of amenities. rendering credit Avery Hall
Twenty-five percent of the building's 133 units are designated as affordable housing.
Twenty-five percent of the building's 133 units are designated as affordable housing. rendering credit Avery Hall
Children living at 544 Carroll will go bonkers for the “Kids Cave" playroom.
Children living at 544 Carroll will go bonkers for the “Kids Cave" playroom. rendering credit Avery Hall
The building's greenery elements are designed to offer a connection to nature in New York City.
The building's greenery elements are designed to offer a connection to nature in New York City. rendering credit Avery Hall

In its past life, Brooklyn’s Gowanus neighborhood wasn’t so much a place for chic residents to put up their feet, but rather a polluted, industrial outskirt, the perfect backdrop for the opening of an episode of “Law & Order,” if you catch the drift. 

But now, thanks to rezoning initiatives in 2021 and developer investment since, Gowanus is becoming a thriving residential hub and a place that developer Avery Hall knew would be perfect for a luxury, ground-up residential development.

SEE ALSO: Sunday Summary: Please Welcome to the Dance Floor Kevin Warsh

“We’ve always wanted to develop in Gowanus, but it was never zoned for residential,” said Jesse Wark, a founding partner of Avery Hall overseeing development and design. “There is enormous opportunity in Gowanus. It has been very cool to be part of a larger set of developers all making and integrating new things into the neighborhood, while still having some of the old anchors that people love down here.”

Avery Hall’s 544 Carroll is a 17-story mixed-use building with 133 apartments, 25 percent of which are designated as affordable housing.  The project took about 30 months to complete, from groundbreaking in 2023 to move-ins in October 2025.

The residence offers two- and three-bedroom units, with monthly rents ranging from over $4,000 for a one-bedroom to $12,500 for a three-bedroom. Condominium-level elements include an abundance of natural light, top amenities and carefully curated greenery throughout.

Who's what at 544 Carroll Street.

The nature and greenery aspects were key elements the team at Avery Hall wanted to highlight within the building. When you walk into the lobby, directly ahead before the private courtyard, sitting in the space just to the right of the front desk, is a large, aesthetically pleasing boulder — a strange thing to say about a rock, but you’ll understand when you see it — that helps make the connection to nature. 

“As New Yorkers, we are starved for nature at every turn,” Wark said. “So we’ve put an incredible amount of thought into the greenery and the plantings. It’s just meant to provide relief and be more like a refuge when you get home.”

Residents who call 544 Carroll Street home — the building was 60 percent leased at the time of publication — will also have access to over 6,000 square feet of amenities, including a fitness studio, a sunset deck, a coworking lounge, a movement studio, and a room with a TV, fireplace and comfortable couches. Residents also have access to an outdoor terrace. 

What the developer is calling a Great Room also has a kitchen and a dining area that tenants can reserve for private events. Children living at 544 Carroll will go bonkers for the “Kids Cave,” a massive playroom that features a realistic cave, with dim lighting and endless imaginative possibilities. You can absolutely picture a 5-year-old having a dinosaur-themed birthday party in that room. 

“We think a lot about families here,” Wark said. “And we’re very focused on a level of design that rarely exists. This is a condominium-level building that is a rental, and that’s something that we have developed and [are] really seeing how much demand there is for it.”

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com.

544 Carroll Street, Jesse Wark, slideshow, Avery Hall, Cl-oth, Declaration Partners, Leeding Builders Group, The Plan
Former Federal Reserve Board member Kevin Warsh (l-r), Adam Posen, president of the Peterson Institute, and Karen Karniol-Tambour, co-CIO of Bridgewater at The Semafor 2024 World Economy Summit.
Industry · Leases
National

Sunday Summary: Please Welcome to the Dance Floor Kevin Warsh

By Tom Acitelli
Rockefeller Group's Daniel Moore (top), Atlas Capital Group's Jeffrey Goldberger (center) and Andrew Cohen, and 200 West 97th Street.
Special Purpose · Investments & Sales
New York City

Catholic Church Sells 200 West 97th Street to Housing Developers for $96M

By Mark Hallum
Chairman and CEO Owen Thomas and a mobile phone displaying the BXP logo.
Office · Leases
New York City

BXP Close to Signing Another Major Tenant at 343 Madison Avenue

By Isabelle Durso