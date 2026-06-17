Terreno Buys Maryland Industrial Property for $77M

Terreno Realty, a publicly traded owner of almost 20 million square feet of industrial real estate across six major U.S. markets, has acquired 3100-3300 Hubbard Road, an industrial property in Landover, Md., for approximately $77.1 million.

The property includes three buildings totaling 305,000 square feet across 24 acres. It provides 49 dock-high and nine grade-level loading positions, according to a company announcement, and parking for 417 cars. The property is currently 92 percent leased to nine tenants.



The purchase was completed June 16. Terreno did not immediately disclose the name of the seller or if brokers were involved in the transaction.

Just one day prior, Terreno announced the purchase of 5751 General Washington Drive, a property in Alexandria, Va., hosting a 50,000-square-foot building on 2.8 acres, for $13 million. That property provides eight dock-high and one grade-level loading positions and parking for 73 cars, according to a company release. The identity of the buyer and the brokers were also unclear.

According to its website, Terrano has offices in New York City and Bellevue, Wash., and its headquarters seems to be in San Francisco. It transacts in the New York City-Northern New Jersey area, as well as in Los Angeles, Miami, the San Francisco Bay area, Seattle and Washington, D.C.

The company’s portfolio as of March 31 consisted of 19.9 million square feet and 310 buildings across 46 improved land parcels. Miami is currently the company’s largest market by square footage, with 42 buildings spanning 4.82 million square feet. Terreno also has 69 buildings across 3.58 million square feet in the New York City-Northern New Jersey market, and 27 buildings across 2.12 million square feet in the Washington, D.C., area.

Terreno did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Larry Getlen can be reached at lgetlen@commercialobserver.com.