Seth Hecht Returns to Colliers From JLL as New Senior Vice President

Seth Hecht is returning to Colliers after more than eight years at JLL and another three years at Cushman & Wakefield.

Colliers announced Wednesday Hecht’s return as senior vice president on its office leasing team, where he worked from 2006 to 2014. But this time he’s coming back with significant leadership experience, as he previously served as a senior director at C&W and senior vice president at JLL.

Hecht will advise both tenants and landlords in their leasing endeavors across New York City, whereas early in his career he assisted in new development strategies, according to Colliers.

“The firm has built incredible momentum in New York, and I’m eager to leverage my experience to help clients navigate an evolving market and achieve their goals,” Hecht said in a statement.

Hecht will be reporting directly to Colliers Executive Managing Director John Gallagher.

“Seth’s return is a testament to the strength of our culture and the strategic investments we’re making across our New York business,” Gallagher said in a statement. “His long-standing industry relationships and market expertise make him an invaluable addition to our team.”

Recently, Hecht negotiated a renewal for 26,405 square feet for law firm Sher Tremonte at Princeton International Properties’ 90 Broad Street in April, as well as Tenth Revolution Group in its deal to sublease its 35,454-square-foot office at 199 Water Street, also known as One Seaport Plaza, to fintech firm VCT Holdings in March.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.