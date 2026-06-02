Servcorp, a flexible office and virtual workspace provider, is staying put in Midtown.

The office services firm has renewed its 10,200-square-foot lease on the entire 23rd floor of 1330 Avenue of the Americas, Commercial Observer has learned.

The 40-story building between West 53rd and West 54th streets is owned by a joint venture involving Creed Equities, Hakimian Capital, CH Capital Group and Nassimi Realty. The JV acquired the 525,000-square-foot Midtown property in November 2022.

Servcorp originally signed a 10-year lease on the 23rd floor of the building in February 2010, and then expanded by 3,760 square feet in 2016, when the building was still owned by RXR, CO previously reported.

The tenant was represented by JLL’s Charles Gerace in its new deal, while ownership was repped by JLL’s Mitch Konsker, Christine Colley, Kristen Morgan, Thomas Swartz and Lance Yasinsky.

Servcorp’s renewal was just one of several new deals at the property totaling 26,483 square feet. The lengths and the asking rents for each lease were not disclosed, but the average asking rent for office space in Midtown was $84.15 per square foot in May, according to data from Colliers.

A new lease at 1330 Avenue of the Americas was for private investment firm Econic Partners, which signed a deal for 5,855 square feet on the 31st floor, and was represented by Reeves McCall of CBRE. McCall did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Cedarwood Investment Group, a real estate investment and development firm, signed a new lease for 4,507 square feet on the 12th floor of 1330 Avenue of the Americas, and was represented by Alex D’Amario and Alessia Lawson of CBRE. Leopold and Lawson did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Philoro, a precious metals investment and trading firm, signed a renewal for 2,130 square feet on part of the building’s 36th floor, while international trading and investment company ST Ma signed a new lease for 3,791 square feet on the 36th floor. No broker was listed for Philoro, but ST Ma was represented by David Graff of Compass. Graff did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

1330 Avenue of the Americas recently underwent a renovation and opened Club 1330, a new tenant amenity area featuring a lounge, conference space, cafes, wellness services, and even a golf simulator.

“These transactions are a direct reflection of ownership’s long-term commitment to elevating the tenant experience and creating a highly curated workplace environment,” JLL’s Konsker said in a statement.

“The combination of boutique floor plates, high-end prebuilt suites and new amenities continues to differentiate 1330 Avenue of the Americas in a highly competitive Midtown market,” Konsker added. “Tenants are responding to buildings that deliver both flexibility and an elevated daily experience, and ownership has executed that vision exceptionally well.”

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com.