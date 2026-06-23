As AI Stresses the Grid, R-Zero Looks to Reduce HVAC Use

The incessantly growing demand on the electrical grid from AI is creating added energy costs for commercial real estate owners. On Tuesday, R-Zero, a physical platform for buildings, released an internal study on how it is working to reduce HVAC use and lower costs.

The San Francisco-based platform claims to use real-time occupancy intelligence to operate existing building systems and reduce HVAC energy by 20 to 40 percent. That in turn lowers operating expenses and supports net operating income (NOI) without capital investment, operational disruption or added burden on facilities teams.

“What we are doing is creating a physical AI, and this is really a progression from where we’ve been historically,” said Jennifer Knuckles, CEO at R-Zero. “We moved from room intelligence to occupancy intelligence to physical AI and our future North Star is autonomous buildings.”

According to the R-Zero study, the company deployed its platform across a 521,000-square-foot facility at a nationally ranked Bay Area children’s hospital system, where ventilation had previously operated at fixed levels regardless of occupancy.

The results were measured against a pre-project baseline using international performance measurement and verification protocol methodology, finding a 30 percent reduction in HVAC energy use with 23,000 kilowatt-hour saved and 9.72 metric tons of CO2 avoided.

Additionally, there was a 72 percent reduction in excess airflow during low-occupancy periods at the children’s hospital. There was also a 66 percent reduction in operating hours when in a certified low-energy ventilation mode or an occupied standby mode, with no impact on occupant comfort, as 100 percent of occupants reported they were satisfied with the temperature.

“Every dollar of energy we save drops straight to net operating income, and NOI drives asset value — that’s the math every owner cares about,” Jonathan Pearce, senior managing director at Americas leasing for owner and developer Hines, said in a statement. “R-Zero cut our energy spend without touching infrastructure or disrupting a single tenant. It’s one of the rare technologies that improves building performance and increases what the asset is worth at the same time.”

Buildings are a major source of controllable energy waste, and most still run as if every room is full, said Nuckles. “We turn real-time occupancy into control decisions inside the existing building system, so the savings show up in the financial reporting, not just on a dashboard. That is what physical AI looks like when it operates infrastructure instead of describing it.”

Philip Russo can be reached at prusso@commercialobserver.com.