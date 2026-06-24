Yaakov Zar is the founder and CEO of Lev , a software platform built to modernize the workflow of commercial real estate professionals. Yaakov started Lev after experiencing firsthand how broken the CRE financing process was, watching a $4 million loan take six months to close. What began as a tech-enabled brokerage has evolved into a purpose-built agentic workflow platform helping lenders, brokers, and investors manage deals, ingest unstructured data, and move faster. Yaakov is based in New York City.



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( 02:26 ) Bottom Up vs Top Down 04:31 ) Slack Origin Tangent MetaProp Skills Library 09:43 ) What Is Defensible AI 11:12 ) MCP & Rapid Change 12:41 ) Pilots Everywhere & Demo Fatigue 17:34 ) Same Workflow, Turbocharged 19:34 ) Real Estate’s Move 37 Moment 22:04 ) Why Winning Is Hard to Define 26:07 ) Lev Agentic Workflows 29:14 ) Leapfrogging Past Salesforce 31:43 ) Data Quality Pushback 33:49 ) Ingesting Email Into CRM 35:54 ) Selling Software to CRE 39:06 ) Overhyped AI and Security Risks 42:50 ) Collaboration Superpower: Steve Jobs

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