Podcast | Are AI Agents RE Agents’ Best Partners? with Breezy CEO James Harris
By Edward Cohen June 9, 2026 10:06 amreprints
James Harris built his real estate career from scratch after relocating from the UK to Los Angeles. His latest venture is Breezy, an AI tool for real estate agents designed to reduce the administrative load that eats into most agents’ days. Breezy recently raised a $10 million pre-seed round led by Ribbit Capital with participation from Fifth Wall, DST Global, and others. Over the past decade he’s closed more than $6 billion in luxury residential sales across Beverly Hills and the Platinum Triangle, and appeared on Bravo’s Million Dollar Listing LA for seven seasons spanning over nine years before stepping away to focus on his next chapter. He also hosts Rise Above the Ranks, where he talks through the practical side of the business: negotiation, discipline, and how to build something that lasts.
(2:11) – What Proptech Gets Wrong About Real Estate Agents
(6:49) – Realtor Painpoints
(8:54) – What is Breezy
(13:32) – Why Now
(16:26) – Real Estate Agent & Founder Resiliency
(18:31) – Brand, Distribution & Early Traction
(21:42) – AI Agents Enhance and/or Replace Real Estate Agents
(24:20) – First Mover Advantage
(26:36) – What Parts of Real Estate Will Be Human-driven in 3-5 years
(28:24) – The Power of Data & Workflow Platforms
(29:16) – What Changes in Real Estate Over the Next 2-3 Years?
(30:49) – Collaboration Superpower: The Founder Entrepreneur
(6:49) – Realtor Painpoints
(8:54) – What is Breezy
(13:32) – Why Now
(16:26) – Real Estate Agent & Founder Resiliency
(18:31) – Brand, Distribution & Early Traction
(21:42) – AI Agents Enhance and/or Replace Real Estate Agents
(24:20) – First Mover Advantage
(26:36) – What Parts of Real Estate Will Be Human-driven in 3-5 years
(28:24) – The Power of Data & Workflow Platforms
(29:16) – What Changes in Real Estate Over the Next 2-3 Years?
(30:49) – Collaboration Superpower: The Founder Entrepreneur
🏙️ Learn more:
–Visit Breezy
–James on LinkedIn
–James on IG
–Visit Breezy
–James on LinkedIn
–James on IG
🏙️ Connect with Tangent:
-Edward Cohen on LinkedIn
-Zach Aarons on LinkedIn
-Tangent on LinkedIn
-Edward Cohen on LinkedIn
-Zach Aarons on LinkedIn
-Tangent on LinkedIn
🏙️ Events coming up:
–AI & Innovation Forum Q2: virtual on 6/10
–AI & Innovation Forum Q2: virtual on 6/10
–Retail & Hospitality Forum: in NYC on 6/18
–Institutional Investors & PE Forum: in NYC on 9/16
–All upcoming events
–Institutional Investors & PE Forum: in NYC on 9/16
–All upcoming events
Disclaimer: Commercial Observer Tangent podcast is for entertainment and informational purposes only, you should not construe any such information or other material as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice. Nothing contained on our program constitutes a solicitation, recommendation, endorsement, or offer by Tangent, Commercial Observer, MetaProp, or any third party guest to buy or sell any securities, public or private, other financial instruments or funds.
Million Dollar Listing, Podcasts, proptech, real estate tech, tangent, Breezy, DST Global, Fifth Wall, Ribbit Capital