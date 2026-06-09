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( 2:11 ) – What Proptech Gets Wrong About Real Estate Agents 6:49 ) – Realtor Painpoints 8:54 ) – What is Breezy 13:32 ) – Why Now 16:26 ) – Real Estate Agent & Founder Resiliency 18:31 ) – Brand, Distribution & Early Traction 21:42 ) – AI Agents Enhance and/or Replace Real Estate Agents 24:20 ) – First Mover Advantage 26:36 ) – What Parts of Real Estate Will Be Human-driven in 3-5 years 28:24 ) – The Power of Data & Workflow Platforms 29:16 ) – What Changes in Real Estate Over the Next 2-3 Years? 30:49 ) – Collaboration Superpower: The Founder Entrepreneur

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