Senior Living Transformation Company (SLTC) and Sabal Investment Holdings have secured $50 million to acquire and improve two senior living communities that specialize in assisted living and memory care: Daylesford Crossing in Paoli, Pa., and the Villages of Windcrest in Fredericksburg, Texas.

Protective Life provided debt on the Villages of Windcrest, while Berkadia financed the Daylesford Crossing deal, according to a release. No broker was listed on the transaction.

SLTC and Sabal plan numerous capital expenditures at the two assets, including improving the delivery of technology and operations, and will work with Juniper Communities, an established provider that will manage both facilities.

“These acquisitions showcase SLTC’s and Sabal’s ability to provide solutions for challenged sellers within this critically important real estate sector,” said Arnie Whitman, founder and managing partner of SLTC.

Located at 1450 East Lancaster Avenue in Paoli, a town 20 miles northwest of Downtown Philadelphia, Daylesford Crossing consists of 78 units. Located at 702 West Windcrest Street in Fredericksburg, a town 78 miles west of Austin, the Villages of Windcrest is 81 units.

Tal Seder, managing director of Sabal Investment Holdings, described the two assets as “quality, well-located properties with upside potential” in a statement and referenced the demographic tailwinds from the baby boom generation that began turning 80 years old in 2026.

“The combination of a sizable, aging baby boomer population and years of limited new construction is bringing the industry to an inflection point,” Seder said. “Investment in this sector is both critical and ripe with opportunity.”

Brian Pascus can be reached at bpascus@commercialobserver.com.