Penthouse at 80 Clarkson Street In Contract With $80M Asking Price

Developers Zeckendorf Development and Atlas Capital Group, along with the Baupost Group, are about to set a record for the most expensive unit on a price-per-square-foot basis in Lower Manhattan.

A duplex penthouse with an $80 million price tag has gone into contract at the under-development 80 Clarkson condominium building in the West Village at 80 Clarkson Street, the Wall Street Journal first reported.

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The unnamed buyer was represented by Christine Miller Martin and Kyle Blackmon of Compass. The brokers and a spokesperson for the developers declined Commercial Observer’s requests for comment.

The unit, which spans 7,120 square feet of interior space and includes a 921-square-foot private outdoor terrace, is priced at $11,236 per square foot.

The deal is Lower Manhattan’s most expensive contract, and the second-largest condominium contract signed in New York City so far this year, according to a source with knowledge of the deal. The largest sale of the year was a penthouse at 1122 Madison Avenue on the Upper East Side, which sold for $89.5 million.

Other record-setting condo deals in Manhattan include Ken Griffin’s $238 million acquisition in 2019 of a penthouse at 220 Central Park South, the $115 million sale of the duplex penthouse at Central Park Tower in 2024, and the $60 million sale of a duplex condo at 150 Charles Street in 2025.

Once completed, 80 Clarkson will be a condominium development across two towers standing 37 and 45 stories tall. It will include 112 residences ranging from two bedrooms to seven bedrooms. Residents will have access to 50,000 square feet of amenities, including an 82-foot lap pool, hot and cold plunge pools, a fitness center, a spa, a screening room, a golf simulator and a library.

Since launching sales last year, more than $1 billion worth of apartments at 80 Clarkson have gone into contract, including a $129 million residence and another $75 million unit in contract, a source said.

And the sale of luxury residential properties isn’t slowing down across New York City, despite a looming pied-à-terre tax going into effect July 1. Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced the legislation targeting wealthy residents owning second luxury homes valued at $5 million or more in April. Last month, Hochul’s office announced the tax rate would start at 4 percent for properties with a market value above $1 million.

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com.