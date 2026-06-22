Leases   ·   Office Leases

NYC Education Retirement System Signs 78K-SF Lease at 55 Water Street

By June 22, 2026 12:36 pm
reprints
CBRE's Howard Fiddle (top) and Bradley Gerla, and 55 Water Street.
CBRE's Howard Fiddle (top) and Bradley Gerla, and 55 Water Street. PHOTOS: Yvonne Albinowski/for Commercial Observer; Courtesy CBRE; Courtesy 55 Water

A teacher’s retirement benefits agency is putting down long-term roots in Manhattan’s Financial District, Commercial Observer has learned.

The New York City Board of Education Retirement Systems (BERS) signed a 30-year, 78,079-square-foot direct lease to remain on the 50th floor of 55 Water Street, a 52-story office building owned by Retirement Systems of Alabama, according to landlord broker CBRE.

SEE ALSO: Content Creation Platform Spotter Takes 17K SF at Thor’s 25 West 39th Street

Asking rent for the building was not disclosed, but the average asking rent for office space in Lower Manhattan was $61.14 per square foot in May, according to an office market report from CBRE.

BERS originally subleased 53,000 square feet on the 50th floor of 55 Water Street in 2019 from foreign exchange brokerage FXCM, in a deal that was set to expire in May, CO reported at the time.

The expansion part of the new deal gives BERS a roughly 7,700-square-foot retail spot on the ground floor, according to CBRE. BERS came to occupy the remaining 17,000 square feet of space on the 50th floor at some point during its time as a subtenant.

“With the successful conclusion of this transaction, the building has executed approximately 275,000 square feet of leases over the past year and a half,” CBRE’s Brad Gerla, who represented the landlord alongside Howard Fiddle, Evan Haskell and William Hooks, said in a statement.

Marc Shapses of Savills negotiated on behalf of BERS but did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Two of those deals at 55 Water Street mentioned by Gerla include financial services firm GFI Group expanding to 64,993 square feet on the 11th floor in November 2025, and transportation technology firm Verra Mobility signing a 57,149-square-foot sublease from the Health Insurance Plan of Greater New York in October 2025.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.

55 Water Street, Brad Gerla, Evan Haskell, Howard Fiddle, Marc Shapses, New York City Board of Education Retirement Systems, William Hooks, CBRE, Retirement Systems of Alabama, Savills
Thor Equities's Joe Sitt (top) and Melissa Gliatta, and 25 West 39th Street.
Office · Leases
New York City

Content Creation Platform Spotter Takes 17K SF at Thor’s 25 West 39th Street

By Amanda Schiavo
Kevin McCrain (center) responds to Nina Roket (left) on a panel with Megan Bates.
Retail · Leases
New York City

Changes in Retail Real Estate Nationwide Have Accelerated: Forum

By Larry Getlen
The Moinian Group's Joe Moinian and 60 Madison Avenue.
Office · Leases
New York City

Moinian Group Signs Deals With Three AI Firms at 60 Madison Avenue

By Mark Hallum