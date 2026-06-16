“Time Changes Everything.”

The title of the hit 1940 song by the Texas Playboys later covered by country music superstar Merle Haggard could symbolize the rapid changes to Nashville’s historic music scene rooted in small, independent venues. Nashville’s Lower Broadway area was formerly defined by family-owned dive bars featuring local artists trying to make a name for themselves. The last two decades has seen the area known as “Honky Tonk Highway” transform into a major business hub with a number of celebrity-backed, multilevel complexes.

As corporate-run music clubs have been drawn to Downtown Nashville, the independent venues have largely shifted away from the city’s Broadway scene, with higher property taxes and the rising commercial real estate values making it far harder to operate in the heart of Music City.

“You can still find some of the old Nashville honky-tonks, but they’re slowly but surely evolving,” said Hutt Cooke, managing director in the Nashville office of brokerage Matthews. “Broadway has shifted, and a lot of the older names are going to continue to get pushed out of there. But that’s just evolving with what country music is now, which is having a more pop tune to it.”

Robert’s Western World is one of the last independent honky-tonks on Broadway, which now predominantly consists of corporate-run clubs from country artists such as Eric Church, Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert and Morgan Wallen, along with rock musicians Jon Bon Jovi and Kid Rock.

Close to the main stretch of Lower Broadway remain a few iconic independent music venues, including the Blue Room and the Listening Room in Nashville’s SoBro neighborhood along with the 2,362-seat Ryman Auditorium in the city’s downtown. There are also some long-standing Nashville music lounges that remain away from downtown, including the Bluebird Cafe around five miles away in the city’s Green Hills neighborhood, which helped spark the careers of Garth Brooks and Taylor Swift.

Many local residents seek out the independent venues rather than go to branded bars on Broadway, yet a number of clubs are still facing risks of closure. That has prompted the community to rally in some cases to keep the lights on. In early 2026, the End, a small 1990-founded rock venue, posted about its financial struggles, prompting a successful campaign to save the club through a GoFundMe page with the goal of raising $25,000.

“The talent ecosystem is so incredible here that there’s room for all different venues, space experiences, and it’s not a one size fits all,” said Ben Weprin, founder and CEO of AJ Capital. “Every musician wants to come and play in Nashville whether they live here or not.”

Weprin, who relocated AJ Capital to Nashville from Chicago in 2020, has been active on the musical front in recent years. That includes partnering with country music star Eric Church to bring a six-story bar called Chief’s to Broadway in 2024.

AJ Capital is also collaborating with Live Nation on a 4,400-seat music venue as part of its 18-acre Wedgewood Village development set to debut in October. Some of the first acts scheduled for the new arena in Nashville’s Wedgewood-Houston neighborhood include Jack White, Limp Bizkit, the Chicks and Smashing Pumpkins.

Weprin stressed that even as Nashville’s music scales with more spaces for big acts, there will always be a home for the non-label artists in the city to thrive. He said Wedgewood Village will add to Nashville’s music presence with the Live Nation venue, a connected two-story private club called Vinyl Room, and a new headquarters space for the Academy of Country Music.

“Music Row isn’t disappearing, it’s just evolving,” Weprin said. “It’s the next chapter of music and culture and how it’s made.”

A June 2024 Nashville Independent Venues Study conducted by the University of Pennsylvania on behalf of Nashville Metro Planning noted rising costs for club owners, which can make it “extremely difficult to make a profit.” In turn, owners become less likely to take chances on less-established artists. The report also noted that some venues are looking to reduce risk by either working with corporate partners or relocating further from the downtown area.

“Nashville is certainly one of the most compelling examples of that age-old cycle of small independent businesses being involved in to some extent driving the change of neighborhoods, and therefore property values increase, and then those businesses ultimately get pushed out of the neighborhood that they created,” said Chris Cobb, executive director of the Music Venue Alliance Nashville (MVAN). “It’s a perfect storm of significant local challenges that these places face, whether those be skyrocketing property taxes or losing parking, all the way to the global challenges within the live music business.”

Cobb said MVAN, a 501(c)(6) nonprofit organization, has fought to level the playing field for independent music venues, including implementing a free parking program for musicians last year with parking operator Metropolis. It also launched the 615 Indie Live festival as an annual, multi-venue club takeover in Nashville designed to support both independent local music venues and artists.

MVAN recently advocated on behalf of the TN Live Music Support Act in the Tennessee state legislature aimed at assisting independent venues, promoters and artists, but the measure was voted down in April. Cobb said that while plenty of independent clubs banded together in support, more help is needed.

“I was talking to an owner of a 30-plus-year-old music venue in Nashville yesterday, and they told me that this is the first year that revenues are going to recede over the previous year,” Cobb said. “I think we’re past the saturation point.”

Andrew Coen can be reached at acoen@commercialobserver.com.