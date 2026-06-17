Leases   ·   Retail

Cashmere Brand Kujten Picks Acadia’s 92 Greene Street for Second U.S. Location

By June 17, 2026 1:20 pm
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Gabriel Staab (top), Michael Paster (center), and Ariel Schuster (bottom), of Newmark and 92 Greene Street.
Gabriel Staab (top), Michael Paster (center), and Ariel Schuster (bottom), of Newmark and 92 Greene Street. PHOTOS: Courtesy Newmark; Propertyshark

French cashmere brand Kujten has leased a second Manhattan location less than a year after opening its first U.S. flagship along Madison Avenue. 

The upcoming store at Acadia Realty Trust’s 92 Greene Street, a midblock address bordered by Spring and Broome streets, sits in the heart of SoHo’s bustling shopping corridor.

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Kujten signed a long-term, 2,567-square-foot lease, with 1,531 square feet on the ground floor and 1,036 square feet on the lower level, according to landlord broker Newmark

The retailer was represented by Eric Le Goff and Max Kreinces of Retail by MONA, along with David Sitt of Status Capital. Newmark’s Ariel Schuster, Michael Paster and Gabe Staab negotiated on behalf of Acadia.

The exact length of the lease, which was signed June 1, was not disclosed. The asking rent was $1.65 million per year.

“Kujten is exactly the kind of brand that defines what SoHo is becoming — authentic, design-driven, and globally recognized,” Schuster said in a statement. “Bringing them to 92 Greene Street is a testament to the continued strength of this corridor and highlights the trend of global brands wanting to work with quality owners like Acadia.”

Kujten opened its three-level, 4,400-square-foot flagship store at 831 Madison Avenue in September of last year. Founded in Paris in 2012, the brand is known for its delicate products and premium pricing, and hosts a network of more than 50 locations across France and the rest of Europe. Kujten is operated under parent company BCS Group, also headquartered in Paris.

Kujten’s SoHo storefront is expected to open in fall of this year. The storefront will neighbor other high-ticket fashion brands on Greene Street, including Givenchy, Jil Sander and ETRO.

Spokespeople for Kujten, Acadia, Retail by MONA and Status Capital did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Emily Davis can be reached at edavis@commercialobserver.com.

831 Madison Avenue, 92 Greene Street, Ariel Schuster, David Sitt, Eric Le Goff, Gabe Staab, Max Kreinces, Michael Paster, Acadia Realty Trust, BCS Group, Kujten, Newmark, Retail by MONA, Status Capital
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