Leases   ·   Office Leases

Workplace Safety Platform Intenseye Takes 9K SF at 220 West 19th Street

The deal is part of a pair of new leases at the property totaling 13,264 square feet

By June 24, 2026 11:49 am
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Patrick Steffens (top), Joel Wechsler (center), Michael Gottlieb (bottom), and 220 West 19th Street.
Patrick Steffens (top), Joel Wechsler (center), Michael Gottlieb (bottom), and 220 West 19th Street. PHOTOS: Courtesy Avison Young

Intenseye, an artificial intelligence-powered workplace safety platform, has signed a full-floor, 9,485-square-foot lease at Red Circle NY’s 220 West 19th Street in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood, according to landlord broker Avison Young

The security firm’s deal on the entire fourth floor was one of two new leases totaling 13,264 square feet at the 12-story office building between Seventh and Eighth avenues. Game Changer Ventures, an investment firm that supports companies in the sports, media, gaming and entertainment industries, also signed a 3,779-square-foot lease on a portion of the building’s 11th floor. 

SEE ALSO: Design Firm Pink Sparrow Inks 62K-SF Deal in Long Island City

The asking rents and the lengths of each lease were not disclosed. The average asking rent for office space in Chelsea was $84.71 per square foot in the first quarter, according to Newmark data. 

Avison Young’s Michael Gottlieb, Joel Wechsler, Patrick Steffens and Thomas Usher represented the landlord in both deals. Intenseye was represented by JLL’s Sebastian Infante and Jamie Katcher, while Game Changer Ventures was represented by CBRE’s Evan Fiddle and Dan Jaffe. 

“It was a pleasure working with them to find their first office in New York, the right home for the team as they look to scale the business,” Jaffe said.

JLL did not immediately respond to Commercial Observer’s request for comment. 

“220 West 19th Street offers a compelling combination of character, upgrades and location,” Gottlieb said in a statement. “The addition of Intenseye and Game Changer Ventures reflects strong interest from forward-thinking firms seeking boutique space in Chelsea.”

220 West 19th Street sits midblock between Seventh and Eighth avenues. Built in 1910, the building has tenants including e-payment platform Flowglad, real estate firm the Corcoran Group, digital advertising firm Celtra, and gym Crunch Fitness

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com.

220 West 19th Street, Dan Jaffe, Evan Fiddle, Jamie Katcher, Joel Wechsler, Michael Gottlieb, Patrick Steffens, Sebastian Infante, Thomas Usher, Avison Young, CBRE, Game Changer Ventures, Intenseye, JLL, Red Circle NY
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