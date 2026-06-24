Intenseye, an artificial intelligence-powered workplace safety platform, has signed a full-floor, 9,485-square-foot lease at Red Circle NY’s 220 West 19th Street in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood, according to landlord broker Avison Young.

The security firm’s deal on the entire fourth floor was one of two new leases totaling 13,264 square feet at the 12-story office building between Seventh and Eighth avenues. Game Changer Ventures, an investment firm that supports companies in the sports, media, gaming and entertainment industries, also signed a 3,779-square-foot lease on a portion of the building’s 11th floor.

The asking rents and the lengths of each lease were not disclosed. The average asking rent for office space in Chelsea was $84.71 per square foot in the first quarter, according to Newmark data.

Avison Young’s Michael Gottlieb, Joel Wechsler, Patrick Steffens and Thomas Usher represented the landlord in both deals. Intenseye was represented by JLL’s Sebastian Infante and Jamie Katcher, while Game Changer Ventures was represented by CBRE’s Evan Fiddle and Dan Jaffe.

“It was a pleasure working with them to find their first office in New York, the right home for the team as they look to scale the business,” Jaffe said.

JLL did not immediately respond to Commercial Observer’s request for comment.

“220 West 19th Street offers a compelling combination of character, upgrades and location,” Gottlieb said in a statement. “The addition of Intenseye and Game Changer Ventures reflects strong interest from forward-thinking firms seeking boutique space in Chelsea.”

220 West 19th Street sits midblock between Seventh and Eighth avenues. Built in 1910, the building has tenants including e-payment platform Flowglad, real estate firm the Corcoran Group, digital advertising firm Celtra, and gym Crunch Fitness.

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com.