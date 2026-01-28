E-Payment Platform Flowglad Makes NYC Office Debut in Chelsea

Tech deals seem to be flowing in Chelsea.

Electronic payment processing platform Flowglad signed a two-year, 2,468-square-foot lease at 220 West 19th Street, which is owned by Red Circle NY and known as the headquarters of Italian fashion company Only the Brave Group, according to landlord broker Avison Young.

Asking rent in the property is $69 per square foot, according to Avison Young.

“At 220 West 19th Street, tenants get a top-tier space in a great building, which has become more important than ever as employers bring their employees back to the office,” Avison Young’s Michael Gottlieb, who represented the landlord alongside Joel Wechsler and Patrick Steffens, said in a statement. “With two additional floors becoming available in Q1 2026, we anticipate seeing heightened interest from companies looking to plant their flag in the Chelsea submarket.”

Newmark’s Stephen Cisarik and Joshua Berg negotiated the deal on behalf of the tenant, but the firm did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This will be Flowglad’s first New York City office.

Some of the building’s occupants are affiliate brands of landlord Red Circle, such as fashion brand Diesel, which occupies three floors, and luxury fashion brands Maison Margiela, Jil Sander and Marni.

Tenants in the 12-story building between Seventh and Eighth avenues include The Corcoran Group, which signed a lease for 9,200 square feet in April 2024. Coworking firm Knotel occupied 37,868 square feet before it filed for bankruptcy in 2021, leading to its exodus from the New York City market.

