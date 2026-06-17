A flower importer and wholesaler is in growth mode, and has planted roots in one of Los Angeles’ industrial hubs.

Holland Flower Market paid $34.1 million for a 91,010-square-foot, Class A, freestanding industrial facility in the city of Commerce, Calif. BMO Bank provided a $25 million acquisition loan, according to records on PropertyShark.

Records also show the seller, Vancouver-based QuadReal Property Group, had acquired the 3.5-acre property at 5555 East Slauson Avenue for $25.8 million in June 2021, representing a roughly 32 percent increase in value in five years.

Holland Flower Market serves grocery retailers across the Western U.S., and required a larger and more advanced facility to support increasing demand, operational scale and investment in automation. The facility includes six dock-high loading positions and one grade-level door, as well as 32-foot minimum clear heights, a fully secured truck court, and a 9,994-square-foot, two-story office component.

Newmark’s Jeff Cannon, Sage Segal and Greg Tippin represented the buyer and announced the transaction.

“This acquisition reflects a broader trend across Southern California, where owner-users are capitalizing on unique opportunities created by market dynamics,” Segal said in a statement. “Over the past 24 months, softer leasing conditions have led some institutional owners to divest assets, creating a window for growth-oriented occupiers to secure high-quality facilities in prime infill locations.”

L.A.’s industrial market has a vacancy rate holding at a comparatively low 4.2 percent after leasing activity rebounded in the first quarter this year, according to Newmark’s data. The market continues to benefit from underlying demand tied to port activity and consumer spending, and a “flight-to-quality” trend has pushed occupiers to newer facilities.

However, a 26 percent correction in infill rents from peak levels, along with elevated concessions, has created more favorable conditions for tenants and owner-users.

Gregory Cornfield can be reached at gcornfield@commercialobserver.com.