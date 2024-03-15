Fitness Factory to Open First NYC Location in Harlem

A New Jersey gym will debut in the five boroughs at 362 West 125th Street in Harlem, Commercial Observer has learned.

Fitness Factory signed a 21-year lease for 22,407 square feet at Nortco Development’s 12-story condominium project between Morningside and St. Nicholas avenues, according to Kassin Sabbagh Realty, which brokered both sides of the deal.

Asking rent ranged from $50 to $60 per square foot, according to KSR.

The gym will occupy the lower level and second floor of the building, which is also known as Eleven Hancock, as well as 500 square feet on the ground floor. It will offer personal training as well as a range of group classes, including yoga, cardio kickboxing, fitness boot camp, Zumba and pilates. Plus, there will be a juice bar on site.

Longtime friends Dennis Cieri and Richard Scarpati founded Fitness Factory in 1997, according to the company’s website. The gym has grown to 15 locations in New Jersey and Yonkers, N.Y., and serves more than 100,000 members.

“We are excited to be part of the Harlem renaissance, where we will serve this dynamic community with our first-class offering and services,” a spokesperson for Fitness Factory said in an email.

KSR’s Eli Yadid and Ori Melloul arranged the deal for Fitness Factory and Nortco.

Yadid said New Yorkers should expect to see more Fitness Factory locations opening on this side of the Hudson River soon.

