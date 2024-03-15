Leases  ·  Retail
New York City

Fitness Factory to Open First NYC Location in Harlem

By March 15, 2024 12:28 pm
reprints
A condominium building in Manhattan.
362 West 125th Street, also known as Eleven Hancock. Rendering: Aline Tom/+TOM

A New Jersey gym will debut in the five boroughs at 362 West 125th Street in Harlem, Commercial Observer has learned.

Fitness Factory signed a 21-year lease for 22,407 square feet at Nortco Development’s 12-story condominium project between Morningside and St. Nicholas avenues, according to Kassin Sabbagh Realty, which brokered both sides of the deal.

SEE ALSO: Lease Deals of the Week: Private Equity Firm GTCR Takes 56K SF

Asking rent ranged from $50 to $60 per square foot, according to KSR.

The gym will occupy the lower level and second floor of the building, which is also known as Eleven Hancock, as well as 500 square feet on the ground floor. It will offer personal training as well as a range of group classes, including yoga, cardio kickboxing, fitness boot camp, Zumba and pilates. Plus, there will be a juice bar on site.

Longtime friends Dennis Cieri and Richard Scarpati founded Fitness Factory in 1997, according to the company’s website. The gym has grown to 15 locations in New Jersey and Yonkers, N.Y., and serves more than 100,000 members. 

“We are excited to be part of the Harlem renaissance, where we will serve this dynamic community with our first-class offering and services,” a spokesperson for Fitness Factory said in an email.

KSR’s Eli Yadid and Ori Melloul arranged the deal for Fitness Factory and Nortco.

Yadid said New Yorkers should expect to see more Fitness Factory locations opening on this side of the Hudson River soon.

Abigail Nehring can be reached at anehring@commercialobserver.com.

362 West 125th Street, Dennis Cieri, Eleven Hancock, Eli Yadid, Ori Melloul, Richard Scarpati, Fitness Factory, Kassin Sabbagh Realty, Nortco Development
Leases deal sheet
Leases
New York City

Lease Deals of the Week: Private Equity Firm GTCR Takes 56K SF

By The Editors
Rents hit new record highs for the month of February last month in Manhattan and Brooklyn, according to Elliman's latest market report.
Leases  ·  Analysis
New York City

Manhattan and Brooklyn Apartment Rents Hit February Records

By Rebecca Baird-Remba
300 Banyan.
Leases  ·  Office
Florida

Dycom Industries Inks 40K-SF Lease at 300 Banyan in West Palm

By Julia Echikson