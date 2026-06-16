Investments & Sales

Delshah Capital Buys 227 and 456 Grand Street in Williamsburg for $85M

By June 16, 2026 5:19 pm
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Delshah Capital's Michael Shah, 227 Grand Street, Brooklyn, and 456 Grand Street, Brooklyn.
Delshah Capital's Michael Shah, 227 Grand Street, Brooklyn, and 456 Grand Street, Brooklyn. PHOTOS: Yvonne Albinowski/for Commercial Observer; Propertyshark

DelShah Capital has purchased two mixed-use residential properties in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

The Michael Shah-led firm bought 227 Grand Street and 456 Grand Street — the latter of which comes with a 421-a tax abatement that doesn’t expire until 2030 — for a combined $85 million from Bronstein Properties, The Real Deal reported.

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Bronstein paid $43 million for 456 Grand in 2018, according to property records.

456 Grand, which has 52 apartments, two retail spots and 50 parking spaces, sold for $39.5 million, while 227 Grand, which has 41 apartments, 10 retail slots and 21 spaces for parking, sold for $45.5 million, according to TRD. The two properties are half a mile apart, but separated by the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway and the onramps to the Williamsburg Bridge.

Delshah and Bronstein did not immediately respond to  requests for comment.

The purchase was financed with a $60.5 million loan from Prospect Ridge. It was unclear what the buyer’s plans for the property are. 

Prospect Ridge did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The building at 456 Grand was constructed in 2015 under New York City’s PlaNYC Brownfield Cleanup Program. Bronstein acquired 227 Grand in a 2022 bankruptcy sale.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.

227 Grand Street, 456 Grand Street, Michael Shah, Bronstein Properties, DelShah Capital, Prospect Ridge
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