Finance   ·   Refinance

City National Bank of Florida Provides $33M Refi on Fort Lauderdale Hotel

By June 16, 2026 4:47 pm
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IPA Capital Markets's Bobby Werhane and an aerial view of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
IPA Capital Markets's Bobby Werhane and an aerial view of Fort Lauderdale, Fla. PHOTOS: Courtesy IPA Capital Markets; Jeff Greenberg/Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Developer Tom Assouline has sealed a $33 million loan to refinance a hotel property in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Commercial Observer has learned.

City National Bank of Florida supplied the two-year loan for the Garden Hotel & Resort, according to Institutional Property Advisors (IPA) Capital Markets, which negotiated the debt. IPA, a subsidiary of Marcus & Millichap, did not provide the borrower’s name, but the 154-key hotel is owned by Assouline and his family’s French real estate firm, Travel Research Online reported last month. 

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Located at 3711 North Ocean Boulevard, the hotel recently underwent renovations to its guest rooms. The hotel has amenities that include three outdoor swimming pools, a poolside bar, beach access, complimentary bike rentals and a putting green. 

IPA’s Bobby Werhane arranged the transaction, which closed at a 65 percent loan-to-value ratio.

“Lenders remain highly focused on differentiated hospitality assets that deliver a true experiential stay,” Werhane, managing director in IPA’s Charlotte office, said in a statement. “We were able to structure a financing that not only reflected the property’s repositioning and strong market fundamentals, but also achieved a material improvement in rate.”

Assouline and City National Bank did not immediately return requests for comment.

Andrew Coen can be reached at acoen@commercialobserver.com

Bobby Werhane, City National Bank of Florida, Institutional Property Advisors Capital Markets
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