Finance   ·   Construction Financing

Apex Development, Knickpoint Ventures Secure $60M Financing for Bronx Charter School

By June 18, 2026 11:19 am
reprints
Matthew Sprayregen (top), Andrew Esposito (bottom), and 1780 East Tremont Avenue in The Bronx.
Matthew Sprayregen (top), Andrew Esposito (bottom), and 1780 East Tremont Avenue in The Bronx. PHOTOS: Apex Development; RENDERING: Stephen B. Jacobs Group Architects

The site of an unoccupied auto repair shop along the Bronx’s East Tremont Avenue is set to be transformed into a 700-student charter school.

Apex Development Group and Knickpoint Ventures have secured a $60 million debt package for the acquisition and construction of a charter school at 1780 East Tremont Avenue, Commercial Observer has learned. The future school, Nuasin Next Generation Charter School, will number among the first new developments along the 46-block swath of the city’s Metro-North rezoning.

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Construction financing for the 60,000-square-foot facility included $30 million in loans from nonprofit groups Low Income Investment Fund (LIIF), Enterprise Community Loan Fund and Reinvestment Fund. Another $30 million in new market tax credit allocations came from J.P. Morgan Chase, Industrial Bank and New York City Regional Center

“This investment is about more than a new building; it’s about creating opportunity for local families, bringing quality jobs to the community, and giving hundreds of students a welcoming place to learn, grow and thrive,” Olivia Pipitone, executive director of new markets tax credits at J.P. Morgan, said in a statement.

The sponsors also provided roughly $7 million in equity. James Murad at Ripco Real Estate arranged the debt.

“The acquisition and planned development of 1780 East Tremont Avenue reflects the growing demand for high-quality educational facilities in underserved communities and the continued appeal of mission-driven real estate investments,” Murad said in a statement to CO.

“With a long-term lease in place to an established charter school operator and the site positioned within a transformative growth corridor in the Bronx, this project brings together strong fundamentals, community impact, and a clear vision for the future,” Murad added.

The sponsors, which previously teamed up on a Queens charter school project, also provided roughly $7 million in equity. Apex founder Andrew Esposito and Knickpoint founder and Managing Partner Matthew Sprayregen are principals on the project. Apex will also serve as the developer and general contractor. They plan to break ground this week. 

“It was a pleasure to partner again with Apex to co-develop a state-of-the-art school for Nuasin Next Generation in School District 12, the most underserved district in the Bronx,” Sprayregen said in a statement.

The K-8 charter school signed a 45-year lease with the sponsors last summer, according to Esposito.

The site along the automotive corridor was sold by the entity 1780 SK. Until it was vacated several weeks ago, the property operated as an auto shop. The sellers could not be immediately reached for comment. 

The site resides in a prime location near a future Metro-North Railroad station, expected to serve the growing population spurred by the rezoning’s housing efforts.

“Located in the heart of the bustling Metro-North rezoning, this new building will provide a stellar public educational opportunity for generations of Parkchester families to come,” Esposito said in a statement. 

Spokespeople for LIIF, Enterprise Community Loan Fund, Reinvestment Fund, Industrial Bank and NYCRC did not immediately respond to requests for comment. 

Emily Davis can be reached at edavis@commercialobserver.com.

1780 East Tremont Avenue, Andrew Esposito, James Murad, Matthew Sprayregen, Nuasin Next Generation Charter School, Olivia Pipitone, 1780 SK, Apex Development Group, Enterprise Community Partners, Industrial Bank, J.P. Morgan Chase, Knickpoint Ventures, Low Income Investment Fund, New York City Regional Center, Reinvestment Fund, Ripco Real Estate
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