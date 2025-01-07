Investments & Sales
Florida

Easton Group, TA Realty Scoop Up Pair of Miami-Dade Warehouses for $84M

By January 7, 2025 7:00 am
Edward W. Easton, chairman of Easton Group, and Northwest Dade Logistics Center II at 10165 N.W. 142nd Street, Hialeah Gardens, Fla.
Edward W. Easton, chairman of Easton Group, and Northwest Dade Logistics Center II at 10165 N.W. 142nd Street, Hialeah Gardens, Fla. PHOTOS: Courtesy Easton Group

Easton Group and TA Realty have teamed up and acquired a couple of Miami-Dade County warehouses for $84.5 million. 

In the larger of the two deals, Easton and TA acquired the 267,601-square-foot facility Northwest Dade Logistics Center II, at 10165 Northwest 142nd Street in Trenton Fla., for $58.3 million, or roughly $218 per square foot. 

The two companies made the purchase through the entity ETA Partners II. Easton was already a co-owner of that building with another partner — LBA Realty — according to the Business Journals, which first reported the sales. 

Easton and TA also acquired the 93,860-square-foot Badia Distribution warehouse at 9880 Northwest 25th Street in Doral, Fla., for $26.2 million, or about $279 per square foot. The building last sold in 2021 for $19.6 million, according to the Business Journals. The two companies made this acquisition through ETA Partners I.

TA and Easton did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

Doral recently saw another out-of-state real estate company — Washington-based Terreno Realty — acquire property in the area. Terreno purchased three warehouses spanning 495,000 square feet on 23.4 acres, the company announced in December. The purchase price was $195.6 million for the properties at 7725-7785 Northwest 41st Street.

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com

