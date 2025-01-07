Easton Group and TA Realty have teamed up and acquired a couple of Miami-Dade County warehouses for $84.5 million.

In the larger of the two deals, Easton and TA acquired the 267,601-square-foot facility Northwest Dade Logistics Center II, at 10165 Northwest 142nd Street in Trenton Fla., for $58.3 million, or roughly $218 per square foot.

The two companies made the purchase through the entity ETA Partners II. Easton was already a co-owner of that building with another partner — LBA Realty — according to the Business Journals, which first reported the sales.

Easton and TA also acquired the 93,860-square-foot Badia Distribution warehouse at 9880 Northwest 25th Street in Doral, Fla., for $26.2 million, or about $279 per square foot. The building last sold in 2021 for $19.6 million, according to the Business Journals. The two companies made this acquisition through ETA Partners I.

TA and Easton did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Doral recently saw another out-of-state real estate company — Washington-based Terreno Realty — acquire property in the area. Terreno purchased three warehouses spanning 495,000 square feet on 23.4 acres, the company announced in December. The purchase price was $195.6 million for the properties at 7725-7785 Northwest 41st Street.

