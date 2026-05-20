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Don Tepman, known as StripMallGuy, is the founder of TownCentre Capital, a private equity firm focused on buying neighborhood strip centers across the United States. With over 20 years of retail real estate investing, he has completed over 45 acquisitions and raised more than $150M in LP capital, and has built one of commercial real estate’s most followed voices on X, LinkedIn, and Instagram with over half a million followers.

This episode was recorded live on the red carpet at the 4th Annual Real Estate Gala in New York City, co-hosted by Don Tepman and Bob Knakal.

Disclaimer: Commercial Observer Tangent podcast is for entertainment and informational purposes only, you should not construe any such information or other material as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice. Nothing contained on our program constitutes a solicitation, recommendation, endorsement, or offer by Tangent, Commercial Observer, MetaProp, or any third party guest to buy or sell any securities, public or private, other financial instruments or funds.