StripMallGuy on Proptech’s Biggest Adoption Obstacles & Becoming an AI Believer
By Edward Cohen May 20, 2026 7:26 pmreprints
Don Tepman, known as StripMallGuy, is the founder of TownCentre Capital, a private equity firm focused on buying neighborhood strip centers across the United States. With over 20 years of retail real estate investing, he has completed over 45 acquisitions and raised more than $150M in LP capital, and has built one of commercial real estate’s most followed voices on X, LinkedIn, and Instagram with over half a million followers.
This episode was recorded live on the red carpet at the 4th Annual Real Estate Gala in New York City, co-hosted by Don Tepman and Bob Knakal.
(00:00) – Tangent Joins Commercial Observer
(01:40) – ICSC Vegas Panel & Live Podcasts
(03:41) – Social Media & In-person Events as a Business Tool
(03:59) – StripMallGuy’s AI AHA Moment
(04:18) – Why PropTech Is Hard
(05:02) – Death of the Cold Call
(5:33) – Last Tech Solution SMG Adopted
(6:45) – Collaboration Superpower: Charlie Munger
(07:31) – Rise of Tech Founders with CRE Backgrounds
(01:40) – ICSC Vegas Panel & Live Podcasts
(03:41) – Social Media & In-person Events as a Business Tool
(03:59) – StripMallGuy’s AI AHA Moment
(04:18) – Why PropTech Is Hard
(05:02) – Death of the Cold Call
(5:33) – Last Tech Solution SMG Adopted
(6:45) – Collaboration Superpower: Charlie Munger
(07:31) – Rise of Tech Founders with CRE Backgrounds
🏙️ Learn more:
–Visit TownCentre Capital
–Don Tepman on LinkedIn
–StripMallGuy on X
–Visit TownCentre Capital
–Don Tepman on LinkedIn
–StripMallGuy on X
🏙️ Connect with Tangent:
-Edward Cohen on LinkedIn
-Zach Aarons on LinkedIn
-Tangent on LinkedIn
-Edward Cohen on LinkedIn
-Zach Aarons on LinkedIn
-Tangent on LinkedIn
🏙️ Events coming up:
–Residential Forum: in NYC on 5/28
–AI & Innovation Forum Q2: virtual on 6/10
–Residential Forum: in NYC on 5/28
–AI & Innovation Forum Q2: virtual on 6/10
–Retail & Hospitality Forum: in NYC on 6/18
–All upcoming events
–All upcoming events
Disclaimer: Commercial Observer Tangent podcast is for entertainment and informational purposes only, you should not construe any such information or other material as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice. Nothing contained on our program constitutes a solicitation, recommendation, endorsement, or offer by Tangent, Commercial Observer, MetaProp, or any third party guest to buy or sell any securities, public or private, other financial instruments or funds.