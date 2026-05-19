Finance   ·   Refinance

KKR Provides $80M Refi on Pittsburgh Apartments 

By May 19, 2026 1:08 pm
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Walker & Dunlop's Jonathan Schwartz and Brewers Block apartment complex in Pittsburgh.
Walker & Dunlop's Jonathan Schwartz and Brewers Block apartment complex in Pittsburgh. PHOTOS: Courtesy Walker & Dunlop

Corebridge Real Estate Investors has landed an $80 million loan to refinance a multifamily property in Pittsburgh, Commercial Observer has learned,

KKR supplied the floating-rate, interest-only loan for Corebridge’s 377-unit Brewers Block apartment complex in Pittsburgh’s “Robotics Row” district. The three-building development, completed in 2023, was originally developed by a joint venture between Pittsburgh-based RDC and Commonwealth Development Partners before Corebridge invested in the project through its U.S. Real Estate Fund IV, CoStar previously reported. 

SEE ALSO: North American Development Group Lands $106M to Build Boca Raton Rental

Walker & Dunlop negotiated the financing with a capital markets institutional advisory group consisting of Jonathan Schwartz, Aaron Appel, Dustin Stolly, Adam Schwartz, Keith Kurland, Sean Reimer, Michael Ianno and Jason Schwartzberg. 

Located at 3234 Liberty Avenue, Brewers Block comprises three buildings with a mix of studios, one and two-bedroom apartments.  Community amenities include a rooftop pool, co-working spaces, courtyards and a fitness center. 

KKR and Corebridge Real Estate Investors did not immediately return requests for comment.

Andrew Coen can be reached at acoen@commercialobserver.com

 

Aaron Appel, Adam Schwartz, Dustin Stolly, Jason Schwartzberg, Jonathan Schwartz, Keith Kurland, Michael Ianno, Sean Reimer, Corebridge Real Estate Investors, KKR, Walker & Dunlop
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