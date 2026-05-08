The 2026 first-quarter earnings call for Howard Hughes Holdings (HHH) found solid results for a company in transition, as HHH transforms itself into a diversified holding company. The transition will be supported in part by the company’s pending purchase, for $2.1 billion, of Vantage Group Holdings, a privately held insurance and reinsurance company. The deal is expected to close sometime in the second quarter.

“Howard Hughes is building on the strength of its cash-generative real estate platform as we transform the company into a diversified holding company focused on compounding intrinsic value per share,” Bill Ackman, executive chairman of HHH, said in the company’s earnings release.

“Our pending acquisition of Vantage is a key step in that evolution, adding a second engine of long-duration earnings alongside our communities,” Ackman added. “Vantage is a specialty insurance and reinsurance business that we believe will broaden our earnings base, add a complementary source of long-duration capital, and expand our opportunity set as we allocate capital across multiple platforms while preserving the value creation embedded in our real estate business.”

Aside from the Vantage news, the company’s first-quarter highlights included net operating income (NOI) on total operating assets of $73.1 million, an increase of $1.6 million, or 2 percent, from the same period last year.

Operating assets revenue increased from $114 million in the first quarter of 2025 to $119.2 million in the first quarter of 2026, while net operating income from total operating assets increased from $71.6 million to $73.1 million over the same period.

Revenue for the company’s master-planned communities (MPC) increased to $112.3 million, up 33 percent from the prior-year period. MPC earnings before taxes were $84.4 million, up $21.1 million, or 33 percent, from the prior-year period, driven largely by land sales at the company’s residential Bridgeland community in Houston, Texas.

HHH reported that all of its MPCs saw an increase in new home sales compared to the prior-year period, with Bridgeland up 12 percent, Nevada’s Summerlin community up 6 percent, and the company’s The Woodlands Hills complex in Texas seeing an increase of 38 percent.

Larry Getlen can be reached at lgetlen@commercialobserver.com.