Stephen Ross is getting ready to launch yet another condo project in West Palm Beach, Fla.

The development is expected to include between 100 and 130 condo units at 418 and 464 Fern Street, facing South Quadrille Boulevard, in the city’s downtown, the Palm Beach Post reported.

Ross’s firm Related Ross is partnering with South Florida developers, Wexford Real Estate Investors and 13th Floor Investments, as well as an affiliate of New York-based L&L Holding Company, which together own the land.

The partnership — which originally planned to build a 25-story, 372-unit multifamily high-rise — purchased the 2.2-acre parcel for $26.1 million in 2021. The site was previously home to Russo’s Submarine sandwich shop. No construction took place.

“With its proximity to CityPlace and a highly walkable setting, this site presents a distinct offering from our waterfront residences, broadening the lifestyle options we can provide to buyers,” a representative for Related Ross told the Palm Beach Post.

The project marks Ross’s fourth condo project as he takes over West Palm. Just in February, the developer secured a $157 million construction loan for a 98-unit, 28-story waterfront tower at 1865 North Flagler Drive, about a mile and a half north of the city’s downtown. Last month, he launched sales for the two-tower, 168-unit Edgeworth development at 1155 South Flagler Drive.

Another two-building luxury condo complex remains under construction after Ross secured a $600 million debt package. RAMSA designed the 108-unit development at 1355 South Flagler Drive.

He’s also in the process of buying out an old condo building across the Intracoastal Waterway from President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago compound. That older condo will likely be redeveloped into another luxury condominium.

Beyond just condos, Ross is trying to remake West Palm Beach into a business hub and is building the real estate sought after by finance and tech executives. Last year, he secured a $772 million package to build two office buildings. Wells Fargo, J.P. Morgan Chase and Goldman Sachs have opened offices at Ross’s other buildings.

He also successfully lobbied Vanderbilt University to open a $520 million satellite campus, though construction has yet to start.

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com.