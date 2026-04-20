Spear Street Capital, an operator of office properties in the U.S., Canada and Europe, has purchased a 10-story office building in Manhattan’s West Village for $50.5 million, property records made public Friday show.

San Francisco-based Spear Street, using the entity 76 8th Avenue Owner, bought the office property at 74 Eighth Avenue — also known as 74-76 Eighth Avenue — from New York-based investment firm G4 Capital Partners, which used the entity 76 8th Ave, according to records.

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Spear Street CEO John Grassi signed the deal for the buyer, while Jason Behfarin, a co-founder and co-managing partner at G4 Capital, signed for the seller, records show.

The office property on the corner of Eighth Avenue and West 14th Street was recently completed in 2023 by developers Sang Lee, Noviprop and Plus Development, New York YIMBY reported. The building was designed by Gene Kaufman Architect and contains 30,000 square feet of office space and ground-floor retail space. Wells Fargo Bank is currently in the property’s retail area.

The building was last sold by Chun Woo Realty in 2019 for $18 million, according to property records.

Spokespeople for Spear Street Capital and G4 Capital Partners did not immediately respond to Commercial Observer’s requests for comment.

News of the new deal comes after Manhattan saw its strongest quarter of property sales since 2021 during the first quarter of 2026, according to research from Avison Young. The office market captured most of that capital in the first quarter, with $1.8 billion in total dollar volume across 22 sales.

Other recent office property deals in Manhattan included 4 West 43rd Street near Bryant Park, which sold for $51 million last week; 250 West 57th Street, which is soon selling for $280 million; and 555-557 Broadway, which sold for $386 million in December.

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com.