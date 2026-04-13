Leases

Slate Property Group Leases 52 William Street to Homeless Services Nonprofit

By April 13, 2026 3:24 pm
reprints
Martin Nussbaum, principal at Slate Property Group, and 52 William Street.
Martin Nussbaum, principal at Slate Property Group, and 52 William Street. PHOTOS: Courtesy Slate Property Group; John Nacion/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Slate Property Group has found a tenant for a former Financial District hotel it bought in 2024.

Highland Park Community Development Corporation, a nonprofit serving people at risk of homelessness, leased the 119,467-square-foot building at 52 William Street, according to property records made public Friday. The new deal possibly extends the hotel’s tenure as a shelter. 

SEE ALSO: Law Firm King & Spalding Adds 19K SF at L.A.’s U.S. Bank Tower

The former Radisson Hotel New York Wall Street has 289 rooms and was used as a migrant shelter under the administration of former Mayor Eric Adams in 2023. Slate’s David Schwartz and Martin Nussbaum bought the turn-of-the-20th-century tower at the corner of William and Pine streets for $95 million in 2024.

Slate and Highland Park did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The 20-story building’s status as an investment is questionable, considering Sam Chang’s McSam Hotel Group broke even on the sale to Slate after having bought it in 2017 for $95 million and leasing it out as a homeless shelter in 2020.

At the time Chang acquired the building, it operated under the Club Quarters Hotels brand Chang said the hotel brought in “steady cash flow,” Commercial Observer reported.

The lease seems like an unusual move for Slate, which generally builds and manages affordable housing directly. Slate has worked on projects such as hotel conversions into permanent housing, and it partnered with Steve Cohen and Hard Rock International last April as an affordable housing partner in the development of the Metropolitan Park casino near Citi Field.

The lease also comes as homelessness continues on a steady rise, with those registered in New York City shelters numbering around 101,978, according to Coalition for the Homeless. Plus, there were around 350,000 estimated street homeless in New York City in October 2025.

In March, Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced his administration would close and relocate 250 residents of the famed 30th Street Shelter at 400 East 30th Street in Kips Bay, diverting them to other shelters around the city.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.

52 William Street, David Schwartz, Eric Adams, Highland Park Community Development Corporation, Martin Nussbaum, Radisson Hotel New York Wall Street, Sam Chang, Steve Cohen, Zohran Mamdani, McSam Hotel Group, Slate Property Group
Silverstein Properties's Harlan Strader and US Bank Tower in Los Angeles.
Office · Leases
California

Law Firm King & Spalding Adds 19K SF at L.A.’s U.S. Bank Tower

By Emily Davis
Cushman & Wakefield's Sean Moran (clockwise from top left), Patrick O’Rouke, Catherine Merck, and Steven Soutendijk, and an Urban Outfitters store.
Retail · Leases
New York City

Retailer Urban Outfitters to Open 15K-SF Store at 575 Fifth Avenue

By Lois Weiss
Jack Resnick & Sons's Jonathan Resnick and 880 Third Avenue.
Office · Leases
New York City

Financial Firm Private Export Funding Moves to 10K SF at 880 Third Avenue

By Emily Davis