Phipps Houses is preparing to deliver more apartments after filing plans for a new 327-unit project in Brooklyn.

According to a filing with the New York City Department of Buildings, the 11-story, 339,616-square-foot building planned for 105 Dinsmore Place in Cypress Hills will deliver hundreds of affordable units where a parking lot and a single-story commercial building currently stand.

The new development will dwarf the new Chestnut Commons apartment building at 110 Dinsmore Place, located just across the street with 275 units of housing.

PincusCo first reported the filing.

The Adam Weinstein-led development firm did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Phipps Houses, an affordable housing developer with deep history in New York City, has been making moves to rapidly expand its portfolio in recent months. Phipps filed an application in February to build 315 units at 580 East 168th Street in the Bronx, its second project in the last six months in the borough.

In August 2025, Phipps Houses filed a rezoning application at 893-895 East 167th Street in the Bronx to build 497 units of housing.

Phipps, founded in 1905, is one of the biggest owners of affordable housing in New York City with roughly 102 properties and 5,913 units in its portfolio, according to data from PincusCo.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.