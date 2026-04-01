It’s real, and it’s spectacular.

Penthouse 92 at the supertall rental and condominium property Brooklyn Tower hit the market in December and is going to make whoever has the dough to pay the $16 million price tag the envy of all New York.

This sprawling 5,891-square-foot penthouse encompasses the entire (surprise) 92nd floor of Brooklyn Tower at 55 Fleet Street and offers a 360-degree view of Manhattan, Brooklyn, Staten Island and parts of Queens. This four-bedroom, five-and-a-half-bath unit has 12-foot ceilings and is outfitted with Miele appliances, wood floors, marble bathrooms — some with deep soaking tubs — and a private in-unit sauna in the master bath.

“When you have a supertall in Downtown Brooklyn, it gives you a different perspective on all of New York,” Shawn Katz, president of Silverstein Properties, told Commercial Observer on a visit to PH 92. “At the supertalls near Central Park it’s not the same experience, as you’re looking down on Manhattan. Here you’re looking all the way up Manhattan from every direction.”

Everything you look at from PH 92 at Brooklyn Tower seems incredibly small when you take into account the height from which you are standing. And just imagining what the sunrise over New York City would look like from the master bedroom is enough to give you chills.

“When we were thinking about this unit, we really wanted to make it reflect the one-of-a-kind nature of this piece of real estate,” Katz said. “It’s 5,000 square feet, and we’re 1,000 feet in the air.”

The sheer size and height of the unit seems like it would be incredibly overwhelming. Even riding up in the elevator you start to feel a little woozy, but walking into Penthouse 92 you are immediately hugged by the warm tones and soft vibe.

Transforming such a massive space into an inviting home required a special touch. Enter Susan Clark, founder of design firm Radnor.

“Susan is amazing, and she has a very unique skill set to be able to curate some of the most beautiful pieces of furniture that are truly art pieces,” Katz said. “She had some amazing ideas about ways we could warm up the space with lighting and the color palette.”

The color of the unit has an almost coffee or caramel ice cream kind of vibe, and there isn’t a corner of the place where you don’t want to hang out and stare out the window. Whoever buys this place is never going to want to leave.

Silverstein is looking for a buyer with the help of Corcoran Sunshine Marketing Group, and Katz said the right buyer will understand how special the unit — not to mention the building as a whole — is.

“The buyer is going to be someone who recognizes the real estate for what it is,” Katz said. “Even at the dollar price, for what it is, it is a deal. It’s going to be a buyer in Brooklyn who wants to own a piece of this one-of-a-kind real estate.”

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com.