A nonprofit serving people with developmental disabilities will migrate from the Financial District to Midtown South, Commercial Observer has learned.

Lifespire is relocating from 1 Whitehall Street to a 20,026-square-foot space at the Kaufman Organization’s 462 Seventh Avenue, where it will occupy the 23-story building’s fourth and fifth floors, according to the landlord.

Kaufman did not disclose the length of the lease but said asking rent was $45 per square foot.

“Within our diverse portfolio, we’ve noticed a rising trend of tenants seeking turnkey, ready-to-occupy spaces,” Kaufman’s Michael Heaner, who represented the landlord in-house with Sam Stein, said in a statement. “Lifespire was naturally drawn to 462 Seventh Avenue due to its generous space, perfectly suited for accommodating their expanding business needs while proudly serving as their New York headquarters.”

It’s not clear how much the tenant’s footprint is shifting. It currently occupies two floors in the Financial District, and average floor plates in the building are about 19,000 square feet, according to VTS.

“Lifespire was attracted to 462 Seventh Avenue because of its central location, interconnecting floors with incredible window lines, and strong ownership with the vision to facilitate creative solutions,” Handler Real Estate Organization’s Darell Handler, who brokered the deal for the tenant, said in a statement. “This relocation from FiDi into Midtown is the perfect transition for their New York headquarters.”

Lifespire will join companies like Granite Telecommunications, MetroCard designer Cubic Transportation Systems and nonprofit Echoing Green at 462 Seventh Avenue, between West 35th and West 36th streets.

