Leases   ·   Office Leases

NFL’s Commanders Sign Office Lease in D.C.’s Foggy Bottom

By April 1, 2026 5:50 pm
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Washington Commanders owner Josh Harris.
Washington Commanders owner Josh Harris. PHOTOS: Scott Taetsch/Getty Images; Mark Goldman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Quarterback Jayden Daniels is good, but is he good enough to save the D.C. office market?

Ahead of the Washington Commanders return to their home city and a $3.8 billion stadium renovation, the football team’s corporate side signed a 60,000-square-foot lease at a BXP-owned office in Foggy Bottom for senior leadership and a sales center. Those departments and employees will relocate from 27,516 square feet in College Park, Md.

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Business Journals first reported the new lease at 2200 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, citing a report from CBRE. Both the Commanders and BXP did not immediately respond to a request for comment and additional details on the lease.

It is not clear when the relocation will happen, but the College Park office lease expires in 2030, the same year the new 70,000-seat stadium is scheduled to open on the 174-acre former RFK Stadium campus. 

A separate report from Savills released Wednesday found that Washington, D.C.’s office market saw an uneven recovery the first three months of this year as leasing volume hit its lowest quarterly total in several years.

Gregory Cornfield can be reached at gcornfield@commercialobserver.com.

2200 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Jayden Daniels, Josh Harris, BXP, CBRE, Savills, Washington Commanders
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