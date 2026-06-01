Finance

Walker & Dunlop Leads $16.5B Fannie Mae Lending Market

By June 1, 2026 8:47 am
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CRED iQ

Walker & Dunlop is the top Fannie Mae multifamily lender in 2026 year to date, originating $2.18 billion across 110 loans, according to CRED iQ proprietary loan analytics. The firm leads a concentrated agency lending market in which the 10 largest originators captured roughly 78 percent of all volume through mid-May.

CRED iQ analyzed 1,071 Fannie Mae multifamily loans totaling $16.5 billion issued from January  through May 2026. The data reveals a market dominated by a familiar set of agency lending heavyweights, with the top five originators alone responsible for half of all dollar volume.

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The Fannie Mae multifamily lending leaderboard reflects the entrenched scale advantages of the largest Delegated Underwriting and Servicing (DUS) lenders. Walker & Dunlop’s $2.18 billion narrowly outpaced CBRE Multifamily Capital at $1.88 billion and PGIM Real Estate Agency Financing at $1.56 billion. Newmark ($1.39 billion), JLL Real Estate Capital ($1.22 billion), and Berkadia ($1.22 billion) rounded out the upper tier. 

Loan count tells a complementary story about origination strategy. 

Berkadia led all lenders with 172 loans, signaling a high-
volume, smaller-balance footprint, while Walker & Dunlop’s 110 loans carried a higher average balance. The average Fannie Mae multifamily loan in 2026 YTD measured approximately $15.4 million.

Fannie Mae multifamily origination volume accelerated through the first quarter of 2026 before moderating. Monthly volume climbed from roughly $3.1 billion in January to a 2026 peak of $5.6 billion in March, according to CRED iQ data, as borrowers moved to lock in financing amid shifting rate expectations. March alone accounted for more than one-third of first-quarter volume.

Refinancing is the primary engine of 2026 agency activity. Refinance loans represented 62.8 percent of total volume ($10.3 billion), reflecting a wave of borrowers addressing 2026 and 2027 loan maturities and replacing higher-cost bridge debt. Acquisition financing accounted for 36.1 percent ($5.95 billion), with supplemental loans making up the small remainder. The refinance-heavy mix underscores how maturity management — rather than transaction velocity — is defining this lending cycle.

Gateway and Sun Belt metros dominated 2026 deployment. The New York–Newark–Jersey City metropolitan statistical area led all markets with $1.6 billion in Fannie Mae multifamily
volume, followed by San Jose–Sunnyvale–Santa Clara ($750 million) and Los Angeles–Long Beach–Anaheim ($720 million). High-growth Sun Belt markets including Phoenix ($690 million), Miami–Fort Lauderdale ($630 million), and Dallas–Fort Worth ($600 million) also ranked among the top destinations for agency capital.

The 2026 Fannie Mae multifamily landscape is defined by concentration, refinancing demand and a resilient appetite for gateway markets. With the top 10 lenders controlling nearly four-fifths of volume, scale and DUS relationships remain decisive competitive advantages. 

Mike Haas is the founder and CEO of CRED iQ.

Mike Haas, CRED iQ, Fannie Mae, Walker & Dunlop
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