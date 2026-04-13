Law Firm King & Spalding Adds 19K SF at L.A.’s U.S. Bank Tower

Law firm King & Spalding has expanded to 42,663 square feet of office space at Silverstein Properties’ U.S. Bank Tower in Downtown Los Angeles, Commercial Observer has learned.

The deal adds 18,971 square feet to the law firm’s total footprint at the 72-story office skyscraper, located at 633 West Fifth Street. King & Spalding now resides across the tower’s entire 16th floor, according to Silverstein, and recently added on a portion of the 15th floor.

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King & Spalding was represented by John Izard, Carla Williams and Eric Duncanson of Cushman & Wakefield. The deal included a five-year extension of the law firm’s existing lease with Silverstein through at least 2033.

Meanwhile, insurance company Zurich North America signed a 10-year lease for 10,483 square feet on the 20th floor of the U.S. Bank Tower, according to Silverstein. Zurich plans to relocate to the building this summer from its current offices at 777 South Figueroa.

Zurich is also a longtime tenant at Silverstein’s 4 World Trade Center in New York City’s Financial District, where the firm has housed its New York headquarters for almost a decade, according to the landlord.

Silverstein was represented in-house in the two lease deals by Harlan Strader, as well as by JLL’s Jaclyn Ward, James Malone, Marin Turney and Sarah Hancock. JLL’s Scott Becket represented Zurich.

“We are pleased to support King & Spalding’s growing business and expand Silverstein’s relationship with Zurich from coast to coast,” Strader, vice president at Silverstein, said in a statement. “U.S. Bank Tower offers unparalleled quality, luxury and prestige, giving companies a competitive advantage in engaging employees and producing great work.”

The 53,146 square feet of lease deals come on the heels of a full-floor, 24,416-square-foot lease struck at U.S. Bank Tower with law firm Wilson Elser in early March. Other tenants at the tower include U.S. Bank, professional services firm KPMG, consulting firm McKinsey & Company, insurance company Marsh McLennan, investment bank Lincoln International and insurance company Sompo International.

Spokespeople for Cushman & Wakefield, JLL, King & Spalding and Zurich did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Emily Davis can be reached at edavis@commercialobserver.com.