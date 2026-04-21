Finance   ·   Refinance

IDB Bank Provides $33M Refi for Former Macy’s Repositioning in Rockland County

By April 21, 2026 1:59 pm
reprints
Metropolitan Realty Associates's Joe Farkas and a former Macy's building at 5101 Fashion Drive in Nanuet, N.Y.
Metropolitan Realty Associates' Joe Farkas and a former Macy's building at 5101 Fashion Drive in Nanuet, N.Y. PHOTOS: COurtesy Metropolitan Realty Associates

A former Macy’s store in Rockland County is not fashionably late with its repositioning beyond retail.

Metropolitan Realty Associates (MRA) has sealed a $32.8 million loan to refinance the former department store property at 5101 Fashion Drive in Nanuet, N.Y., it acquired in 2018 for conversion to combined retail and self-storage use, Commercial Observer has learned. IDB Bank provided the loan, which replaced a $22.8 million supplied by Amherst Capital Management in early 201 for repositioning, as CO first reported at the time. 

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“This refinancing validates the value we’ve created since acquiring the property,” Joseph A. Farkas, founder and CEO of MRA, said in a statement. “By reconfiguring the asset into multiple revenue streams and attracting strong national tenants, we’ve repositioned the property to perform in today’s retail environment.”

MRA acquired the 218,000-square-foot building in late 2018 for $11.2 million and reconfigured it from a single-tenant property into separate commercial condominium units. It recently inked a 10-year lease for a 35,500-square-foot Best Buy store and developed a free-standing Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen for the newly designed retail portion of the site, which has 60,000 square feet of additional ground-floor space available for rent 

The repurposed property known as RTL Nanuet also includes an 865-unit self-storage facility on the second floor operated by Storage King USA. The self-storage space is 90 percent occupied and is undergoing an expansion to meet growing demand in the region, according to MRA. 

IDB Bank did not immediately return a request for comment.

Andrew Coen can be reached at acoen@commercialobserver.com.

Joseph Farkas, IDB Bank, Metropolitan Realty Associates
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