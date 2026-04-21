Geospatial Technology Firm Eagleview Launches GeoAI Engine

Eagleview, an aerial imagery company, announced Tuesday that it has launched EagleView Horizon, an agentic geospatial intelligence (GeoAI) engine for real estate.

In announcing the new product, the Rochester, N.Y.-based Eagleview brings more than 25 years of verified property data into a one-stop site that leverages the company’s real estate deep learning models, external intelligence sources and aerial imagery platform, said Piers Dormeyer, CEO at Eagleview.

“Horizon is a geospatial AI platform that can use simple text for some pretty sophisticated analysis across myriad vertical industries,” said Dormeyer. “What we saw happening was that to really understand how to use imagery — to get all of that raw, rich analysis — you have to be a pretty sophisticated user. People go to college to become a geographic information system data analyst. If we could take all the data that we’ve built over 25 years and make it visible and operational using these generative tools and agents, we can essentially democratize complex analysis and get powerful insights in just seconds. We can reduce work that took maybe weeks to minutes.”

A subscription-based platform with pricing tied to data consumption, the industries EagleView Horizon can aid include roofing, construction, insurance and government. It uses aircraft and drones for data capture, and, according to the company, represents an entirely new interface that allows customers to leverage AI agents to explore properties and structures, and then identify and implement solutions.

Eagleview customers, particularly enterprise ones that use ChatGPT, Claude or another large language model (LLM) technology, can use Horizon’s simple text interface, said Dormeyer.

“We also have the model context protocol (MCP) services that enable you to take the data into your workflow and use the agentic AI capabilities and integrations,” he added. “So you already have your own kind of bespoke LLM that you’re using to run your business or analyze your own data. You can take all of that Eagleview data and then augment your own systems as well. So we have that interface, but you can also use your own.”

Along with MCP integrations, Eagleview Horizon has more than 20 tools enabling agentic workflows for property identification, filtering, scoring and export in a single session. Unlike generic AI platforms, Horizon is designed to identify opportunities users didn’t know to look for. The proprietary aerial imagery and property intelligence found in the Eagleview One product introduced last year by the company are fused with curated external data sources and customer-owned datasets into a single agentic experience.

Vertical uses for Eagleview Horizon include giving roofing contractors the ability to request a color-coded canvassing map of every roof over 15 years old within two miles of last night’s hailstorm, filtered by roof type, roof area, roof age and roof condition. Insurance claims managers can ask which properties in a storm-affected region should be inspected first, ranked by damage likelihood and claim severity. Property managers can identify which assets in a 50,000-unit portfolio are approaching maintenance risk and can prioritize and schedule repairs. Residential solar installers can boost sales by leveraging Horizon as a virtual geospatial analyst to help improve solar site prospecting and score new leads.

Bert Hess, CEO of Florida Roofing and Gutters, said the new platform has dramatically cut the time and virtual paperwork for identifying prospects for roofing projects. “Eagleview Horizon does this in one place and does it better,” Hess said in a statement. “It delivers those qualified prospects in just a few minutes. The targeting and time-saving capabilities are a game-changer for more effective canvassing.”

Philip Russo can be reached at prusso@commercialobserver.com.