Leases   ·   Office Leases

Data Center Developer Cipher Digital Signs 26K-SF Lease at 101 Park Avenue

By April 27, 2026 4:38 pm
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Peter Kalikow, president HJ Kalikow and Company, and 101 Park Avenue.
Peter Kalikow, president HJ Kalikow and Company, and 101 Park Avenue. PHOTOS: Paul Zimmerman/Getty Images for Weill Cornell Medical College and NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital; Courtesy HJ Kalikow and Company

One new and two existing tenants signed deals at H.J. Kalikow’s 101 Park Avenue, exceeding 77,400 square feet of absorption.

In the largest of the three deals, data center developer Cipher Digital plans to relocate to the 49-story Midtown office tower from SL Green Realty’s One Vanderbilt after leasing roughly 26,400 square feet on the entire top floor of 101 Park, the New York Post first reported.

SEE ALSO: Self-Care Brand Athena Club Relocates HQ to 12K SF at 140 Broadway

Cipher Digital develops and operates data centers for bitcoin mining and high-performance computing.

The asking rent and the length of the lease were not disclosed, but the average office asking rent for Midtown was $85.11 per square foot in March, according to CBRE.

Cushman & Wakefield’s John Cefaly and Nicholas Dysenchuk represented H.J. Kalikow in all three deals, while David Carlos and Andrew Dzenis of JLL negotiated on behalf of Cipher Digital.

C&W and JLL did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Meanwhile, wealth management firm Corient took an additional 24,600 square feet for its offices at 101 Park, bringing its total footprint to roughly 100,000 square feet. Corient, which last expanded to roughly 74,000 square feet at the property in October 2024, was represented in the new deal by Mark Robbins, Jeff Lindenmeyer and Evan Foley of Avison Young.

Avison Young declined to comment.

Law firm Sills Cummis & Gross also signed a 26,400-square-foot deal to relocate within the building. The firm was represented by Eric Ferriello, Sam Horowitz and Clint Dewey of Colliers.

Colliers did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.

101 Park Avenue, Andrew Dzenis, Clint Dewey, David Carlos, Eric Ferriello, Evan Foley, Jeff Lindenmeyer, John Cefaly, Mark Robbins, Nicholas Dysenchuk, Sam Horowitz, Avison Young, Cipher Digital, Colliers, Corient, Cushman & Wakefield, H.J. Kalikow, JLL, Sills Cummis & Gross
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