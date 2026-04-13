Finance

Capital One Lends $196M for MDH Industrial Portfolio

The 1.6 million-square-foot portfolio is 91 percent leased

By April 13, 2026 4:05 pm
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MDH Partners co-founder and CEO Jeffrey Small and 13880 Monte Vista Avenue, Chino, Calif.
MDH Partners co-founder and CEO Jeffrey Small and 13880 Monte Vista Avenue, Chino, Calif. PHOTOS: Courtesy MDH Partners

MDH Partners announced Monday it has closed on new financing for its recent deal to acquire a 1.6 million-square-foot warehouse portfolio across four states. 

Capital One provided a $195.9 million loan for the seven-building industrial portfolio composed of warehouses in Dallas-Fort Worth, Southern California’s Inland Empire, Nashville and Salt Lake City. The assets are 91 percent leased.

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Matthew Ludwig, head of debt capital markets at MDH, secured the financing, while Mary Lucy Lester, senior vice president at Capital One, originated the loan.

Atlanta-based MDH is using a $1.2 billion discretionary fund to acquire and develop industrial assets across the United States. Over the past six months, MDH said it has closed more than $559 million in properties and has another $160 million of properties under contract. The firm also recently secured $946.8 million from Wells Fargo and Acore Capital to refinance another portfolio.

MDH Partners’ portfolio now includes approximately 38.5 million square feet in 33 markets and 19 states.

Gregory Cornfield can be reached at gcornfield@commercialobserver.com.

Mary Lucy Lester, Matthew Ludwig, Capital One, MDH Partners
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