MDH Partners Acquires Inland Empire Warehouse for $105M

Atlanta-based MDH Partners has acquired a five-state industrial portfolio, highlighted by a property on the opposite side of the country from its East Coast headquarters.

The investment firm paid $105 million for a 410,000-square-foot warehouse at 13880 Monte Vista Avenue in Chino, Calif., in the larger region known as the Inland Empire, Commercial Observer has learned. An affiliate of Nuveen sold the building, PropertyShark records show.

MDH acquired the warehouse for about $256 a square foot as part of a seven-property industrial deal. The other six properties are at 2025 West Belt Line Road, 2029 Westgate Drive and 2045 Westgate Drive in Carrollton, Texas; 1735 South 5500 West and 1770 South 5500 West in Salt Lake City; and 3209-3263 Elam Way in Murfreesboro, Tenn.

Together, the properties span 1.6 million square feet and are 91 percent leased to 13 different tenants.

MDH’s Joe DeHaven led the acquisition effort.

“This acquisition adds seven institutional-quality and highly functional multi-tenant buildings in markets we believe will outperform over the long term,” DeHaven said in a statement. “Additionally, we are adding two buildings in Salt Lake City, a target market we’ve been tracking closely due to its strong economic and demographic fundamentals. We’re also pleased to continue growing our presence in Southern California.”

For most of the past decade, the Inland Empire has commanded top prices for quality manufacturing, distribution and logistics properties. At the end of last year, Overton Moore Properties paid over $120 million for a nearly 526,000-square-foot distribution center on the far eastern side of Southern California’s Inland Empire, roughly 33 miles east of MDH’s new Chino warehouse.

Nick Trombola can be reached at ntrombola@commercialobserver.com.