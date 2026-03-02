Finance   ·   Refinance

Acore Capital Refis Industrial Portfolio With $160M Loan

By March 2, 2026 4:55 pm
MDH Partners co-founder Jeffrey Small Jr. and shelves inside of a warehouse.
MDH Partners co-founder Jeffrey Small Jr. and shelves inside of a warehouse. PHOTOS: Courtesy MDH Partners; Getty Images

MDH Partners has landed $160 million of bridge debt to refinance a portfolio of 10 warehouse properties spread among six states, Commercial Observer has learned.

Acore Capital provided the two-year floating-rate loan with three one-year extension options for MHD’s 2.1 million-square-foot industrial portfolio of warehouses in Texas, Maryland, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Illinois and Arizona. MHD acquired the 10 assets individually between 2021 and 2024.

Scott Swisher, managing director at Acore Capital, said in a statement the portfolio has “strong in-place cash flow,” and that MDH “is an institutional-quality, well-capitalized firm with deep experience in industrial acquisitions.” 

The portfolio is currently 100 percent leased with a 4.9-year weighted average lease term, according to Acore. 

Three of the warehouse assets are in the Baltimore area and were purchased by MDH in 2021. Those assets are a two-building property at 1305 Governor Court, in Abingdon, Md., and a single property at 10720 Gilroy Road in Hunt Valley, Md.  

MDH Partners did not immediately return a request for comment.

Andrew Coen can be reached at acoen@commercialobserver.com

