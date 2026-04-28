Brightplace Launches AI Rental Advisor

Brightplace, which bills itself as the apartment rental industry’s first artificial intelligence-native discovery platform, announced Tuesday that it has launched AI Rental Advisor, a feature that provides prospective renters with answers to their questions about communities in which they would like to live.

A Manhattan-based startup, Brightplace believes renters don’t just want a list of apartments. They want to understand what it’s actually like to live somewhere: the commute, the cost of living, the dining options, the neighborhood feel and the quality of the community itself, said Brian Lichtenberger, founder and CEO at Brightplace.

SEE ALSO: Peter Weiss Appointed Chief Business Officer at Parking Platform Flash

The AI Rental Advisor aggregates data from operator websites and application software interfaces. That in turn can provide insights on property descriptions, neighborhood context and cost of living. Unlike generalist tools, the Rental Advisor offers a deeper level of depth and connection to leasing, said Lichtenberger. It aggregates apartment supply data from across the multifamily industry, structured into a machine-readable format by the company’s proprietary technology platform, IntentOS.

It will be launched as a direct-to-consumer product and may also be integrated into operator websites.

“We’ve built an engine that enables prospective renters to access the apartment supply in a way that is much more conversational,” said Lichtenberger of what will initially be a text-only interface. “It enables them to, in their own words, describe what’s important to them, and ultimately have a framework that helps surface the things that are most important and matches their criteria to find the best fit.

“It encompasses a lot of different kinds of information and insight that today is available to renters, but is oftentimes across many disparate sources. What’s neat about what we’ve deployed with this agent is that it has access to all this critical insight and can use all that information.”

Bootstrapped with a small team of engineers specializing in AI, Brightplace is a participant in the inaugural RET Ventures AI Accelerator cohort.

“AI is reshaping how renters discover their next home and how operators connect with demand,” said Christopher Yip, a partner at RET Ventures. “Brightplace is building for that future from the ground up.”

Brightplace is different from general AI tools in that it shows renters what an apartment actually costs per month, not just the advertised rent, said Lichtenberger. It does this by factoring in fees, concessions and move-in costs.

In addition, Brightplace doesn’t dump hundreds of reviews on a renter, but pulls out the information that matters to them specifically, such as parking availability, pet policies or exceptional staff. The platform goes beyond filters into the kind of advice one would get from a friend who knows the neighborhood, the commute, the cost of living and the lifestyle trade-offs, Lichtenberger said.

On the operator side, Brightplace is built to serve operators whose existing platforms might deliver leads without context. They cannot tell an operator what renters actually want, why they chose one property over another or what trade-offs they considered along the way, Lichtenberger said. As renter discovery shifts to AI-powered channels, that gap will only widen.

Instead, Brightplace gives operators the ability to deploy the AI Rental Advisor directly onto their websites. Every response generated by the advisory platform, whether on Brightplace or on an operator’s own site, passes through automated fair housing guardrails that screen for steering and protected-class bias in real time. Beyond their own sites, Brightplace aggregates, enriches and structures operator supply into a machine-readable format, feeding their properties into the growing ecosystem of AI-powered search.

“Today, operators buy leads,” Lichtenberger said. “Tomorrow, they’ll compete on how well they understand and respond to renter intent. IntentOS gives them that capability.”

Philip Russo can be reached at prusso@commercialobserver.com.