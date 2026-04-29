AI Giant Anthropic Near Deal to Lease All of 330 Hudson Street

Anthropic, the San Francisco-based AI firm, is nearing a deal to lease AEW Capital Management’s entire 465,630-square-foot 330 Hudson Street in Manhattan’s Hudson Square, sources tell Commercial Observer.

While the 16-story building has some subleases running through September 2028, there are other available floors that will give Anthropic the elbow room it needs to expand from its current city digs at 155 Avenue of the Americas, where it leased around 15,500 square feet in 2024 and where the lease could expire this year.

The offices at 155 Avenue of the Americas, which have access to a roof deck, are reported to include room for Anthropic’s sales, AI research and engineering, as well as other functions.

But Anthropic, the creators of beloved AI agent Claude and category killer Mythos, appears intent to grow its Big Apple presence the same way it has grown in San Francisco, where it has taken over major buildings in the Howard Street “AI Alley” corridor.

Currently, Anthropic is located in Heitman’s 500 Howard Street in 240,000 square feet in a direct deal that it converted from a sublease.

The company also signed a lease in February for the entire 466,000 square-foot 300 Howard Street for their future headquarters along with the 18,000-square-foot 342 Howard, both owned by DivcoWest and Blackstone.

Anthropic was repped in that deal by the local JLL team of Felipe Gomez-Kraus and John Diepenbrock. It is unclear which brokers at JLL are repping the company locally in New York and a JLL representative did not return requests for comment.

Anthropic also leased 100,000 square feet this year in San Francisco at 400 Howard and has another 100,000 square feet at 505 Howard.

Anthropic was founded as a “public benefit” AI safety and research company by brother and sister Dario Amodei (now CEO) and Daniela Amodei (now president) in 2021. Dario’s website says it was “dedicated to building AI systems that are steerable, interpretable and safe.”

According to AI, Anthropic had annualized revenues of $30 billion in April, up from $9 billion at the end of 2025. But it is valued at $380 billion after a $30 billion Series G round that closed in February and may already be worth $1 trillion through private exchanges and fresh funding offers. Google, Microsoft, Nvidia and Amazon already have stakes.

After Beacon Capital Partners signed a 99-year ground lease with Trinity Real Estate in 2011 for ownership control of 330 Hudson, the building was expanded by eight stories and entirely renovated using architect Brennan Beer Gorman.

Richard Berzine of Byrnam Wood had brought those parties together and quickly brought in the British-based education publisher Pearson to lease 308,000 square feet in the former warehouse.

The building was turned into two condominium lots in 2014 when Ivanhoe Cambridge and Callahan Properties purchased a 49 percent stake for $148.5 million under the moniker 330 Hudson REIT. They exercised an option to take full ownership in 2016 for $317.8 million.

During the renovation, the mechanical systems had also been beefed up to Pearson’s extensive requirements, but, eventually, the company subleased all of its space to others and exited the property in 2018.

Boston-based AEW Capital Management purchased the building in 2018 for $385 million from the Ivanhoe Cambridge and Callahan Properties entity.

Deloitte is among those that had subleased from Pearson, adding the entire fourth floor and half of the seventh floor in 2019 in a deal running through September 2028, according to Berzine, who had handled both sides of that deal. That sublease brought Deloitte’s footprint to 95,000 square feet. The sixth floor of 38,740 square feet is currently available, according to VTS.

There is also around 20,000 square feet of retail space in the base of the building. Anthropic will likely be taking over floors over time.

Requests for comment made to Anthropic, AEW and JLL were not returned by press time.

Fun fact: Caroline Kennedy’s husband, artist Edwin Schlossberg of ESI Design, created and installed an integrated LED art wall panel for 330 Hudson’s gallery-like lobby. Their son, Jack Schlossberg, is running for Congress to take over Jerry Nadler’s Manhattan seat.