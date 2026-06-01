Behind Blackstone’s Newfound Commitment to Finance Home Construction

On the heels of Washington blaming institutional investors for ruining America’s housing supply, one of the biggest names in private equity plans to invest more capital toward solving the problem.

On May 11, Blackstone announced that its Blackstone Real Estate Debt Strategies — a $78 billion real estate debt platform — would invest a still-to-be-determined amount of financing toward the construction of more than 50,000 for-sale homes annually across the U.S., a first-of-its-kind initiative for the firm.

Blackstone will enlist a portfolio company, Brio Homebuilder Solutions, and partner with numerous third parties to fund the construction of these new single-family homes, which comes at a time when the nation is mired in a housing crisis.

The nation faces a housing shortfall of at least 4 million homes, as new supply has fallen 60 percent from just two years ago, and fewer homes are being built today than were constructed in 1960, despite the U.S. population doubling in that time frame, according to Blackstone.

“Unless housing supply increases, these additional potential buyers becoming active in the market could simply push up home prices,” said Lawrence Yun, chief economist at the National Association of Realtors, in a statement earlier this year. “This will put increasing pressure on affordability, which is why it is critical to increase supply by building more homes.”

Tim Johnson, global head of Blackstone Real Estate Debt Strategies, said in a statement announcing the plan that through this new construction surge his private equity firm aims to be “part of the solution” to America’s ongoing housing crisis.

“Our homebuilder lending platform will help deliver thousands of new homes across the United States, directly addressing the critical housing supply gap in communities where people want to live,” said Johnson.

Blackstone’s decision to finance more single-family home construction follows regional banks pulling back from construction financing over the past several years, or at least since the 2023 regional banking crisis caused a regulatory clampdown.

Amid unfavorable credit conditions and stricter capital requirements, the National Association of Home Builders determined last year that bank financings on land acquisitions and construction loans had tightened for 14 consecutive quarters, starting in the second quarter of 2022.

Additionally, the FDIC reported that construction and land development loans for one-bedroom to four-bedroom homes declined 2 percent from 2024 to 2025.

Blackstone’s initiative also comes at a time when politicians and the public alike are blaming institutional investors and private equity firms for helping cause the supply problems that have contributed to the nation’s housing and affordability crisis.

In January, President Donald Trump issued an executive order to ban large institutional investors from buying more single-family homes, and called on Congress to codify it into law.

Trump’s executive order directed federal agencies such as Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to stop “approving, insuring, guaranteeing or securitizing sales of single-family homes to large institutional investors,” according to the White House text.

“People live in homes, not corporations,” Trump said at the time.

There are roughly 86 million single-family homes in the U.S., but corporate landlords like Blackstone and Invitation Homes — defined as holders of portfolios containing more than 1,000 homes — own around 600,000 single-family homes nationwide, fewer than 1 percent, according to research reports in 2024 and 2025. Oft-cited Bank of America data pegs that share at as low as .06 percent.

Moreover, as recently as 2023, the Urban Institute found that large institutional investors — defined in the study as those owning more than 100 homes — held less than 4 percent of the nation’s 14 million single-family rental stock. Meanwhile, small investors — defined as owning fewer than 10 properties — accounted for more than 90 percent of investor-owned single-

family homes, according to previous Commercial Observer reporting.

However, the share of homes owned by investors, both individual and institutional, continues to grow. CNBC reported in late 2025 that real estate investors bought one-third of all single-family residential properties sold in the second quarter of 2025, its highest percentage in five years.

Additionally, a 2025 report from the Lincoln Institute of Land Policy found that corporations own roughly 9 percent of all residential land across much of the U.S., and CO reported in 2023 that private institutions committed $60 billion in recent years toward purchasing single-family homes and turning them into rentals.

To this end, one house of Congress finally decided to act. In March, in a rare bipartisan 89-10 vote, the Senate passed the 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act, a landmark piece of legislation that aims to cut federal regulations related to building market-rate housing and spur affordable housing production through new grants to local governments.

The housing bill’s most significant provision — and one that clearly got the attention of Blackstone — attempted to confront the surge of institutional investor ownership of residential housing by essentially banning large institutional investors from competing with traditional buyers for the purchase of existing single-family homes across the U.S.

Law firm Latham & Watkins said the bill “would represent the most significant federal restriction on institutional investment in single-family housing in modern U.S. history.”

But after numerous CRE industry groups and private equity firms lobbied against the provision, the U.S. House of Representatives approved a revised bipartisan housing affordability bill — in a 369-13 crossparty vote — that removed a provision that would have required institutional investors to sell build-to-rent single-family homes to individual buyers after seven years. (See story on Page 26.) That House vote came a week after Blackstone’s financing announcement. The legislation is still pending as both chambers iron out differences in their versions.

Industry trade groups like the CRE Finance Council and the Mortgage Bankers Association argued cutting institutional investors out of the single-family space entirely would’ve choked the supply for single-family-rental construction, further hindering the nation’s housing supply metrics.

Edward J. Pinto, co-director of the AEI Housing Center at the right-leaning American Enterprise Institute, argued that the Federal Reserve under now-former Chairman Jerome Powell is more to blame for the sorry state of American housing than institutional investors like Blackstone.

“I believe that blame is completely and totally misplaced,” said Pinto. “Corporations don’t live in homes, people do. People like to live in single-family homes — they may own them, they may rent them, but they like to live in them.”

After the threat of Washington’s big stick, Blackstone will finally start to build these homes, rather than merely own them.

Brian Pascus can be reached at bpascus@commercialobserver.com.