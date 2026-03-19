G’day mate! Are you ready for some DownUnderwear?

International retailer WeWearAustralian will open its first U.S. location in Manhattan’s SoHo neighborhood, Commercial Observer has learned.

WeWearAustralian, an initiative supporting local Australian fashion brands, has signed a lease for 5,000 square feet at PEP Real Estate’s 69 Mercer Street, according to tenant broker Cushman & Wakefield.

The length of the lease and the asking rent were not disclosed. The average asking rent for retail space in SoHo was $734 per square foot in the fourth quarter of 2025, according to data from CBRE.

C&W’s Ian Lerner, Ed Nelson and Alan Wildes represented the tenant, while PEP handled the lease negotiations in-house.

“We are thrilled to have secured this exceptional SoHo location for WeWearAustralian’s U.S. launch,” Lerner said in a statement. “This deal introduces a distinctive and innovative retail concept to one of New York City’s most dynamic shopping districts. WeWearAustralian provides a unique platform for Australian brands seeking to enter the U.S. market, and 69 Mercer Street offers an ideal setting to showcase these brands to a global audience.”

John Pasquale, managing partner at PEP, added to CO that the tenant chose 69 Mercer Street due to its “location, configuration, reasonable negotiations, and the potential of a long-term amicable relationship.”

The space at 69 Mercer Street, which is situated between Spring and Broome streets, includes 2,500 square feet on the ground floor and 2,500 square feet below street level.

“Inside, soaring 18-foot ceilings and exposed timber beams set the stage for a dramatic interior, while tall storefront windows and a custom rear skylight flood the space with natural light,” PEP said of the space on its website. “Polished concrete floors, wood-paneled details, and gallery-style shelving create a refined backdrop for retail, showroom or experiential use.”

69 Mercer Street was previously home to The Den, a boutique shop that sold clothing, accessories, magazines and select home goods. Online posts indicate the retailer moved to a spot on West 25th Street.

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com.