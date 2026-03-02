Kushner Companies has secured $115 million of acquisition financing to purchase a Dallas multifamily tower, Commercial Observer can first report.

Truist Bank provided an $87 million senior loan while Macquarie Capital supplied $28 million of preferred equity for the company’s acquisition of the 28-story Eastline Residences property from Convexity. The purchase price was not disclosed for the 330-unit building near Southern Methodist University (SMU). Kushner acquired the property in partnership with Top Line Investments.

“Dallas represents a key strategic growth market for Kushner, and we are committed to scaling our footprint through thoughtfully selected, institutional-quality assets such as Eastline,” Laurent Morali, CEO of Kushner, said in a statement. “With resilient demand drivers, favorable long-term demographics, and moderating new supply, the market offers an attractive environment for value creation.’

Located at 6050 North Central Expressway, less than a half mile east of the SMU campus, the 2021-built Eastline Residences is 93 percent occupied with a mix of units ranging from studios to three-bedroom apartments. The property features 14,260 square feet of ground-floor retail along with community amenities that include a pool, fitness center and business center.

Kushner is planning upgrades to the property including renovating a 7,610-square-foot vacant retail box store into additional amenity space. The developer said the acquisition is part of its broader focus on Texas, where it manages more than 2,000 units.

“This transaction reflects Truist’s continued investment in high-growth markets like Texas and our ability to support clients nationwide,” Rebecca M. Cox, senior vice president and market manager for national real estate at Truist, said in a statement. “Adam Johnson, a CRE banker with our team, delivered a solution that aligned with the client’s vision and positions them for long-term success.”

Macquarie declined to comment.

