Towne Park Launches Parking Management Platform Nexity

Towne Park, a hospitality and health care arrival and departure company, announced Tuesday that it has launched Nexity, an integrated technology platform for parking management.

The launch includes the rebranding of what was formerly Frogparking, a New Zealand-based parking technology company that Towne acquired in September 2025. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Plymouth Meeting, Pa.-based Towne said its Nexity is a one-stop platform bringing together 30 patented technologies — including the world’s first zero-maintenance barrier gate, light detection and ranging (LiDAR) vehicle detection, and solar-powered parking sensors — into one data-driven ecosystem that helps facilities and transportation teams consolidate vendors, reduce operational complexity, and deliver a seamless experience for all visitors.

“This is a fully integrated technology solution that works for property owners in ways that gives them the ability for smarter capital planning, real-time demand, and a dashboard where they’re able to get into who’s parking at their site,” said Jacqueline DeChamps, chief operating officer and chief human resources officer at Towne. “It works to enhance revenue. For an operator managing a property, it enhances credibility with data-driven rate planning and service that has dynamic pricing built into it. It’s able to capitalize on and monetize underutilized spaces and boost returns during times that are quite busy. It also allows us to reduce and lower operating costs through automation.”

Philip Russo can be reached at prusso@commercialobserver.com.