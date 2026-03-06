Thorofare Capital Provides $74M in Two SoCal Loan Deals

Los Angeles-based Thorofare Capital is continuing the momentum after a strong 2025 with two senior mortgage loans in Southern California.

Thorofare originated a total of $74.2 million, tied to a manufacturing and distribution complex in Anaheim and a nearly 260,000-square-foot office-to-residential conversion project in L.A.’s Mid-Wilshire neighborhood. Thorofare’s Paul Hachigian, Jacob Yi and Eddie Prosser led the originations.

The larger of the two loans, about $52.2 million, is tied to Greenlaw Partners’ 1701 – 1771 South Lewis Street, a pair of industrial buildings in Anaheim acquired in 2023, Commercial Observer has learned. Tokyu Land U.S. Corporation provided the loan alongside Thorofare. Greenlaw renovated the Class B properties in 2024.

“One building is fully leased to a long-term industrial tenant with contractual rent growth, while the second is positioned for lease-up with planned office buildout and power upgrades, reflecting the continued strength of advanced manufacturing and distribution demand across the region,” Hachigian said in a statement.

Thorofare also provided a $22 million refinancing loan tied to Jamison’s Harbor Building, a six-story office building at 4201 Wilshire Boulevard. Jamison, one of the leaders of adaptive reuse projects in L.A., aims to convert the aging property into 265 apartment units. The debt refinances an existing loan tied to the property, advances Jamison’s design and predevelopment work, and allows the firm to chase further construction funding, according to Yi.

“We continue to see compelling opportunities across infill industrial and adaptive reuse projects where disciplined underwriting and local market expertise are critical,” Kevin Miller, Thorofare CEO, added in a statement.

Representatives for Greenlaw Partners and for Jamison did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Jamison is among the most active adaptive reuse developers in Southern California. The firm has more than 10 conversion projects either under construction or in the pipeline, including at 1055 West Seventh Street, a 33-story office tower in Downtown L.A. that was previously the home of oil company Arco. The developer in January landed a $196 million construction loan from Prime Finance tied to the project.

Nick Trombola can be reached at ntrombola@commercialobserver.com.